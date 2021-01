Benchmark indices witnessed profit booking on the second consecutive day on January 18 with selling seen across sectors. At close, the Sensex was down 470.40 points, or 0.96%, at 48,564.27, and the Nifty was down 152.40 points, or 1.06%, at 14,281.30. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:

Metal stocks tumble | Share price of metal companies fell on January 18 on media reports that China is considering allowing some stranded Australian coal cargoes amid ban on coal imports from Australia. The shipments that could be cleared are those that arrived before a ban on Australian coal went into effect, Bloomberg report quoted a person familiar with the situation. The top losers included SAIL, Tata Steel and JSPL which shed 4-5 percent each followed by Hindalco, Hindustan Copper and NALCO.

HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,480 | The stock added a percent on January 18. The bank reported a standalone profit of Rs 8,758.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, rising 18.1 percent year-on-year, thus beating the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate which was pegged at Rs 8,264.8 crore. Its net interest income grew by 15.1 percent to Rs 16,317.6 crore in Q3FY21, compared to the corresponding period.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation | CMP: Rs 27.55 | The share price jumped 5 percent after The Piramal Group is set to acquire DHFL with 94 percent of the bankrupt home financier’s creditors voting in favour of a bid by the Ajay Piramal-led group that has committed Rs 38,250 crore to take over the assets of the mortgage lender.

JBM Auto | CMP: Rs 337.15 | The stock gained over 5 percent after the company received orders for supply of 700 JBM ‘CITYLIFE’ buses from Delhi Transport Corporation. The buses will be fully air conditioned and BS-VI fuel compliant low-floor. The orders will be executed in the coming months, it said.

L&T Finance Holdings | CMP: Rs 98.90 | The stock fell 6 percent after the company on January 15 reported a 51 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 287.75 crore during the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company's net profit stood at Rs 591.47 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal. The non-banking financial company's (NBFC's) total income during the quarter under review declined to Rs 3,622.16 crore from Rs 3,735.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Metropolis Healthcare | CMP: Rs 2,183 | The share price was up a percent after the company approved the acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic Centre Private Limited. The board of directors at a meeting gave the nod to acquiring a 100 percent stake of promoters and shareholders in Dr Ganesan’s Hitech Diagnostic Centre Private Limited and its subsidiary.

Trident | CMP: Rs 14.90 | The stock ended in the green after consolidated net profit of the company came in at Rs 149 crore against Rs 42.5 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 20.4 percent at Rs 1,303.2 crore against Rs 1,082.5 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA jumped 70.6 percent at Rs 241.7 crore against Rs 141.6 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 18.5 percent against 13.1 percent (YoY).

Snowman Logistics | CMP: Rs 60.40 | The stock price gained over 2 percent after net profit of the company was reported at Rs 1.4 crore againts loss of Rs 3.4 crore (YoY). Revenue grew 2.4 percent at Rs 60.2 crore against Rs 58.7 crore (YoY). EBITDA grew 21.1 percent at Rs 16.5 crore against Rs 13.6 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin stood at 27.4 percent against 23.2 percent (YoY).

Shakti Pumps | CMP: Rs 375.55 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company's December quarter net profit was at Rs 26.5 crore against loss of Rs 8.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue of the company was at Rs 316.6 crore versus Rs 93.2 crore and EBITDA was at Rs 50 crore versus EBITDA loss of Rs 0.2 crore.