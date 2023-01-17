Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 17

1/11

Sandip Das

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on January 17 with Nifty above 18,000. At close, the Sensex was up 562.75 points or 0.94% at 60,655.72, and the Nifty was up 158.50 points or 0.89% at 18,053.30.Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,478.40 | The stock ended in the green on January 17. Global research and broking firm Jefferies has a 'buy' tag on the heavyweight stock with up to 42 percent upside from the current level or a price target of Rs 3,100. Jefferies believes that Reliance's recovery in gross refining margin (GRMs) was ahead of its estimates. Faster consolidation in telecom leads to tariff upside in Jio, while possible public listing of Jio re-rating valuation multiple, it said.Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.Fsn E-Commerce Ventures | CMP: Rs 132.95 | The share price tumbled over 5 percent on January 17 with a huge surge in volume. “The stock has corrected partly due to the global tech sell-off on rising yields and more recently due to the lock-in expiry on November 10, 2022,” said Amit Sachdeva, an analyst at HSBC Securities. “In our view, Nykaa has the potential to be a hybrid, but as of now, it shares more characteristics with a busy, efficient, linear online pipeline than a platform. Additionally, Nykaa’s total addressable market seems to be oversold as well. Hence, valuation stencils must be realigned accordingly,” said Jay Gandhi of HDFC Securities.Bank of India | CMP: Rs 93.20 | The scrip shed over 4 percent after the firm reported divergence in its asset classification for the December quarter, resulting in lower net profit. The state lender reported just a 12 percent rise in net profit for the December quarter to Rs 1,151 crore from a year ago. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell 15 percent to Rs 38,884.61 crore at the end of the December quarter from Rs 45,759.76 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. As a percentage of total loans, gross NPAs stood at 7.66 percent, compared to 8.51 percent in the previous quarter and 10.46 percent a year ago. Net NPAs were at 1.61 percent in the December quarter compared to 1.92 percent in the previous quarter and 2.66 percent last year.Mastek | CMP: Rs 1,705.90 | The stock price ended in the red after the company posted 18.8 percent fall in its Q3FY23 net profit at Rs 64.2 crore versus Rs 79.1 crore. Its revenue was up 5.3% at Rs 658.6 crore versus Rs 625.3 crore, QoQ.Spencer Retail | CMP: Rs 75.10 | The share price surged over 17 percent after the company forayed into hypermarket format. Spencer's Retail Ltd on Monday announced opening a new format chain 'Spencer's Value Market' that targets value-conscious consumers. Part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, the retailer will open the new stores in six South Indian cities this month.NTPC | CMP: Rs 167.60 | The scrip ended in the green after its subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Tripura for Development of Floating and Ground Mounted based Renewable Energy Projects in the State of Tripura.Siemens | CMP: Rs 2,940.30 | The stock price after rising 3 percent ended flat on January 17. The company bagged an order from the ministry of railways to manufacture electric freight locomotives. Siemens has received an order for 1,200 locomotives of 9000 horsepower (HP) from Indian Railways, marking the single largest locomotive order in the history of Siemens Mobility and single largest order in the history of Siemens in India, company said in its release.Samvardhana Motherson International | CMP: Rs 74.20 | The share ended in the red on January 17. Sojitz Corporation is likely to have divested upto 1.6% stake in auto component major Samvardhana Motherson International through a block deal, according to media report. The deal size is likely pegged at $92 million. The floor price of the block deal is Rs 71 per share, the report said.Kesoram Industries | CMP: Rs 59.10 | The stock price declined over 7 percent after the company posted consolidated loss of Rs 48 crore for quarter ended December FY23, widening from loss of Rs 32 crore in same period last year, impacted by higher input cost, power & fuel expenses and exceptional loss.Federal Bank | CMP: Rs 138.75 | The scrip ended in the red despite the bank reporting a 54 percent jump in its December quarter net profit at Rs 803.61 crore on higher net interest income and lower provisions. Provisions and contingencies declined 7.1 percent to Rs 198.69 crore from Rs 213.98 crore a year ago. Sequentially, too, they were down from Rs 267.86 crore in the September quarter.