Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 15

The benchmark indices ended lower on profit-booking amid weak global cues. At close, the Sensex was down 549.49 points or 1.11% at 49,034.67 and the Nifty slipped 161.90 points or 1.11% at 14,433.70.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 603.50 | The stock jumped 4 percent after MSCI Global Standard Indexes said it will raise the weightage of the telecom operator in the February 2021 quarterly review. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL, on January 12 had updated the foreign investment limit for Bharti Airtel from 49 percent to 100 percent.

PVR | CMP: Rs 1,474 | The share was up 2 percent after the company narrowed its losses. The company reported a net loss at Rs 49.1 crore against a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 172 crore loss. It reported a net loss at Rs 49.1 crore against a profit of Rs 36.3 crore year ago. Revenue was down 95 percent at Rs 45.4 crore against Rs 915.7 crore (YoY). Other income came in at Rs 274.73 crore against Rs 8.15 crore (YoY).

GAIL India | CMP: Rs 139.20 | The stock shed over 3 percent on January 15. The company at a meeting on January 15 , 2021 approved the buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 10 each. The Board of Directors also approved payment of interim dividend for FY 2020-21 at 25 percent (Rs. 2.50 per equity share), the company told exchanges.

Ceat | CMP: Rs 1,257 | The share jumped over 5 percent after the company said it will supply its Zoom Cruz tyres to niche bike-maker Royal Enfield for its 650cc Interceptor range. With the Zoom Cruz tyres, CEAT marks its entry in the 650cc segment for any two-wheeler as well as the twin-engine cylindrical motorcycles segment, the company said.

HCL Tech | CMP: Rs 989.50 | The stock ended lower by 3 percent on January 15. The IT firm reported a 26.7 percent jump in consolidated profit for the quarter ended December 2020 at Rs 3,982 crore, versus Rs 3,142 crore in the previous quarter. Dollar revenue during the December quarter stood at $2,617 million, up from $2,507 million in the second quarter of FY21.

Adani Green | CMP: Rs 947 | The stock price was down 2 percent. The promoter of the company sold a 1.28 percent stake via open market on January 13.

Trident | CMP: Rs 14.75 | The stock was up 2 percent after the company was granted a patent for Fabric and Method of manufacturing by the European Patent Office. The present invention comprises a method of producing fabric by subjecting it to a special treatment, thereby obtaining increased air space.

SAIL | CMP: Rs 70 | The share was up over 4 percent after OFS for the retail portion was fully subscribed. Seeing a strong response to the issue, the government decided to exercise the green-shoe option of offloading another 5 percent stake in the state-run company.

IDFC First Bank | CMP: Rs 48.35 | The stock gained over 4 percent as the bank is set to shake up the credit card market by charging interest as low as 9 percent on revolving credit for those with a good track record, the Times of India reported. The private lender will also not charge interest on cash withdrawals during the 45-day free credit period, Mint reported.