Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 14

In a volatile session, the benchmark indices ended higher on January 14. At close, the Sensex was up 91.84 points, or 0.19%, at 49,584.16 and the Nifty was up 30.70 points, or 0.21%, at 14,595.60.

Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 1,008.95 | The share price jumped 10 percent after the government approved Rs 48,000-crore deal to acquire 83 Tejas aircraft from the company. The Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a Rs 48,000-crore deal for the purchase of 83 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas from the state-run aerospace behemoth.

IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 971.05 | The stock price gained 3 percent after Sebi granted promoters an additional two weeks of time for infusion of residual capital in lieu of conversion of warrants issued to them worth over Rs 2,695.26 crore.

Steel Authority of India | CMP: Rs 66.85 | The stock was down 10 percent after the government decided to sell up to 10 percent stake in the company. The government on January 13 confirmed the opening of Offer for Sale (OFS) in SAIL for retail and non-retail investors. The department of investment and asset management (DIPAM) secretary tweeted the OFS in SAIL would open for non-retail investors on January 14 and for retail investors on January 15. With this, the government would divest 5 percent equity in the firm with a 5 percent greenshoe option.

Quick Heal Tech | CMP: Rs 173.50 | The share was up over 3 percent after the company made further investment in Israel-based L7 Defense. L7 is an a cybersecurity start-up specialising in application program interface (API) security and Next Generation Web Application Firewall (NG-WAF).

Dixon Tech | CMP: Rs 15,100 | The stock price gained over 3 percent. The company informed that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on February 2, 2021 to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and consider sub-division of equity shares of the company in such manner as may be determined by the board.

Jubilant Life | CMP: Rs 1,001 | The stock added over 2 percent on January 14. Jubilant Life Sciences issued non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 95 crore on a private placement basis with a 5 years tenure.

Adani Green | CMP: Rs 968.25 | The share price jumped 5 percent after ACME Trade and Investment acquired 2,00,96,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 915.71 per share. Adani Trading Services LLP, a promoter entity of Adani Green, on January 13 sold 2 crore shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd worth over Rs 1,840 through open market transactions. According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Adani Trading Services divested 2,00,96,000 scrips of the company in the price range of Rs 906 to 916.15.

JK Tyre | CMP: Rs 88.90 | The stock jumped more than 6 percent after subsidiary Cavendish Industries clocked a profit of Rs 46.87 crore in the December quarter. Sales during the quarter grew 30 percent YoY from Rs 607.51 crore to Rs 788.37 crore.

Vaishali Pharma | CMP: Rs 52.55 | The share jumped 5 percent after the company received yet another bulk order worth Rs 320 million for the supply of pharma and consumable products such as PPE Kits forming part of COVID-19 medical kit.