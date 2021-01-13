Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 13

Benchmark indices ended with little change in a highly volatile session on January 13. The Sensex was down 24.79 points or 0.05% at 49492.32, and the Nifty was up 1.40 points or 0.01% at 14564.90.

Granules India | CMP: Rs 368.50 | Share price added 2 percent after the company announced that the US FDA has granted final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 500 mg and 1000 mg, which is generic equivalent of Glumetza ER Tablets, 500 mg and 1000 mg, of Bausch Health US LLC (Bausch). Metformin Hydrochloride ER tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 242.60 | Share price gained 2 percent on robust global wholesale numbers. The company's Group global wholesales in Q3 FY21 were up by 37% over Q2 FY21. Its group global wholesales in Q3 FY21, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2 78,915 units, higher by 1%, as compared to Q3 FY20. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY21 were at 90,365, lower by 4%, over Q3 FY20. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3FY21 were at 1,88,550, higher by 4% as compared to Q3FY20.

Bharat Rasayan | CMP: Rs 10,526.70 | Share price increased over a percent on January 13 after the company's board, in its meeting held on January 12, approved the proposal of buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each from the equity shareholders of the company. The company proposed to buyback upto 93,472 equity shares of Rs 10 each, comprising of 2.20% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company at a price of Rs 11,500 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 107.49 crore.

Tata Elxsi | CMP: Rs 2,371.85 | Share price jumped over 13 percent on January 13 after the company's net profit increased 39.5 percent to Rs 105.2 crore for the December 2020 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 75.4 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations rose 12.7 percent to Rs 477.1 crore for the said quarter from Rs 423.4 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

State Bank of India (SBI) | CMP: Rs 306.80 | Share price rose nearly 5 percent after FPIs raised stake in the company in the quarter ended December 2020. Mutual Funds reduced stake in the bank to 12.72 percent in the December quarter from 12.95 percent in the September quarter. LIC also lowered its shareholding to 9.74 percent from 10 percent in the same period. Meanwhile, FPIs raised stake in the company to 9.82 percent from 7.75 percent in the quarter ended December 2020. Goldman Sachs has maintained buy on SBI with a target at Rs 383 per share. The research house added the stock to the conviction list.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 578.25 | Share price rose more than 2 percent after the company received approvals for its downstream investments. In compliance with the FDI approval dated January 20, 2020, granted to the company by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the company has received approvals for its relevant downstream investments. Accordingly, the company is initiating the process to revise its foreign investment limit, as notified to its depositories, to 100% with immediate effect.

Larsen and Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,352.50 | Share price ended higher after its construction arm secured orders from prestigious clients for various businesses. The Metallurgical and Material Handling (MMH) business has received orders to construct a metallurgical plant in the domestic market, add on orders from an overseas package and product supply orders from various customers. L&T's Power Transmission & Distribution Business has won an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) Contract to construct a 500kV Transmission Line in Malaysia that comes at the heels of the successful completion of a similar 500kV project in West Malaysia.

INOX Leisure | CMP: Rs 342.90 | Share price ended higher after the company commenced the commercial operations of 3 multiplex cinema theatres with effect from January 13, 2021. Company is now present in 69 cities with 150 multiplexes, 637 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,46,080 seats across India.

Unichem Laboratories | CMP: Rs 274.75 | Share price ended lower despite receiving ANDA approval for its Celecoxib Capsules, 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of CELEBREX (Celecoxib) Capsules of G.D. Searle LLC, Division of Pfizer Inc.