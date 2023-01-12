Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 12

1/11 The equity benchmarks ended lower after a volatile session on January 12 The Sensex closed 147.47 points, or 0.25 percent, lower at 59,958 and the Nifty was down 37 points at 17,858. About 1,579 shares advanced, 1,831 shares declined and 145 remained unchanged.

2/11 Paytm | CMP: Rs 543.50 | Shares of Paytm plunged 8.8 percent after parent One97 Communications Ltd recorded a series of block deals in which around 19.20 million shares, or 3 percent stake, of the company changed hands. CNBC-TV18 reported that Ant Financial, an affiliate of Alibaba Group, is the likely seller in the block deal. Ant Financial, as of September 2022, held a 24.88 percent stake in the company.

3/11 Nykaa | CMP: Rs 149.70 | The stock closed 3.5 percent lower after 14 million shares changed hands in the block deal window. Buyers and sellers were not known immediately. According to Bloomberg, the shares were offered by an undisclosed seller at Rs 148.90 a piece to raise $26 million via block.

4/11 HCL Tech | CMP: Rs 1072.50 | The stock closed over 1.5 percent higher going into its results. Analysts are forecasting a 3 percent sequential growth in constant currency (CC) terms, which is likely to be greater than its peers. According to a poll of brokerages, consolidated revenue might come in at Rs 26,026 crore, registering 16.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) is expected to increase 10.6 percent YoY to Rs 3,796 crore.

5/11 Railtel | CMP: Rs 127.90 | The stock gained almost 3 percent as the company received orders worth Rs 292 crore from the Puducherry government and NMDC. The work order from NMDC is for the implementation of IT infrastructure for ERP and other future digital initiatives at the company.

6/11 Antony Waste Handling | CMP: Rs 300.35 | The stock rose in early trade after the waste collection company reported record sales of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and bagged a seven-year mechanical power sweeping contract from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). However, it saw profit-booking later in the day to close 1.05 percent lower.

7/11 Cyient | CMP: Rs 883.30 | The share price of Cyient spiked 4 percent after the IT services company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 156 crore for the October-December quarter, a 97.2 percent jump from the previous quarter. The firm's net profit stood at Rs 79 crore in Q2 FY23.

8/11 Sah Polymers | CMP: Rs 89.25 | Sah Polymers surprised the Street with a strong opening as the stock made a debut with 30.7 percent premium over the issue price on January 12. This was the last listing among IPOs launched last month. It closed over 37 percent higher.

9/11 DB Realty | CMP: Rs 89.25 | Shares of DB Realty were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit after the company executed settlement agreements with its lender. The company has agreed to pay Rs 185.60 crore to the lender as full and final settlement in various tranches. Its wholly-owned subsidiary Goregaon Hotel has also agreed to pay Rs 214.40 crore to the lender as full and final settlement in various tranches.

10/11 Bilcare | CMP: Rs 53.10 | Pharma packaging solutions provider Bilcare has been in the limelight for the past few trading sessions after Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, began selling stake in the company. The smallcap stock has gained 25 percent in three sessions and was locked in the upper circuit on January 12.