The Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the fourth straight session on January 12, led by gains in auto, realty, metal and power names. At close, the Sensex was up 533.15 points, or 0.88%, at 61,150.04, and the Nifty was up 156.50 points, or 0.87%, at 18,212.30.

Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,875.80 | The scrip added over a percent on January 12. The country’s second-largest information technology firm by market capitalisation reported a 7.2 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 5,809 crore after the market hours on January 12. Its consolidated revenue rose 7.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,1867 crore driven by the hybrid cloud partnership with German auto major Daimler announced in December 2020, the ramp-up of large deals and growth across verticals.

Wipro | CMP: Rs 691 | The share ended in the red on January 12. The IT major after the market hours reported a net profit of Rs 2,970 crore in the fiscal third-quarter (Q3 2021-22), which is higher than Rs 2,931 crore reported in the September quarter. The revenue in Q3 FY22 came in at Rs Rs 20,432.3 crore, which is higher than Rs 19,667 crore reported in the previous quarter. The numbers also mark a 30 percent year-on-year growth, as Wipro had reported a revenue of Rs 15,670 crore in the same quarter last year.

Easy Trip Planners | CMP: Rs 577 | The share ended in the red on January 12. The company announced that its board had approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 out of its free reserves created out of profit, subject to shareholders' approval through postal ballot. The record date would be announced in due course, the company said in its press release.

HeidelbergCement India | CMP: Rs 239 | The scrip ended in the green on January 12. The firm commissioned a state-of-the-art facility to substitute part of fossil fuels with alternate fuels (AF) in cement production. The recently commissioned AF receiving, storage and feeding system built at Narsingarh Clinker Unit with an investment of around Rs 160 million would enable the company to achieve a thermal substitution rate (TSR) of approximately 5% in the first phase and in double digits in the coming years, the company said.

Kolte Patil Developers | CMP: Rs 332.50 | The stock added over 2 percent after the company said that its volumes grew 28% quarter on quarter (QoQ) and were up 56% year-on-year (YoY). Collections were up 13% QoQ and 10% YoY.

Kalpataru Power | CMP: Rs 379.90 | The stock ended in the red on January 12. The company said it raised Rs 200 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). In a regulatory filing, the company said it has raised Rs 200 crore through the allotment of 2,000 NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on a private placement basis. The NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE Limited, the filing said.

RITES | CMP: Rs 278.10 | The share added over 2 percent after the firm signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SMEC Group to explore infrastructure projects, the company said in a press release. The MoU will enable RITES and SMEC to collaborate and cooperate to explore, identify, pursue, and jointly execute mutually beneficial business opportunities in the infrastructure sector, it added.

Container Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 655.40 | The stock ended in the green after the company reported strong volume growth for the quarter ended December. CONCOR’s domestic volumes jumped nearly 26 percent on-year, while export-import volumes climbed 3 percent. Overall volumes grew 6.8 percent in the reported quarter.

NMDC | CMP: Rs 141.10 | The scrip was up over 3 percent after brokerage firm JP Morgan India upgraded the stock to “overweight”. It said domestic iron ore prices had bottomed out and would rise over the next six months. The demerger of the steel plant of the company could also act as a catalyst for outperformance going ahead, it said.