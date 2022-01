The benchmark indices ended higher on January 10, with the Nifty closing above 18,000 led by gains in PSU Bank, IT, auto, capital goods and power stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 650.98 points, or 1.09%, at 60,395.63 and the Nifty was up 190.60 points, or 1.07%, at 18,003.30.

State Bank of India | CMP: Rs 504.75 | The share added over 2 percent on January 10. Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-(EXP)' expected rating to State Bank of India's (SBI, BBB-/Negative) proposed senior unsecured notes, which will constitute its direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations and will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and with all of SBI's other unsubordinated and unsecured obligations. The notes will be issued by SBI's London branch.

Avenue Supermarts | CMP: Rs 4,635 | The share shed 2 percent on January 10. The firm reported double-digit growth in earnings for the quarter ended December 2021, though the overall gross margins were a tad lower due to mix deterioration. Jefferies has maintained "underperform" rating with a target at Rs 3,800 as the company reported an inline Q3 with revenue growth at 22% YoY. UBS has kept a "sell" rating on the stock with the target at 3,500 as it was normalised quarter but headwinds ahead.

Adani Power | CMP: Rs 107.90 | The scrip was up over 7 percent after the company settled a dispute with the Gujarat discom. Locked in a legal tussle since 2010, Adani Power Mundra and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVN) reached an out-of-court settlement, media reports said.

Anupam Rasayan | CMP: Rs 1,035.90 | The share ended in the green on January 10. Anupam Rasayan signed a Letter of Intent worth $ 95 million (Rs 700 crore as per the current exchange rate) with one of the top 10 multinational crop-protection companies for the supply of a new life science related active ingredient.

Sunteck Realty | CMP: Rs 574.90 | The stock jumped over 12 percent after the firm posted pre-sales of Rs 352 crore in Q3 FY22, up 29% QoQ, and Rs 800 crore in 9M FY22, up 23% YoY. Its collections were at Rs 270 crore in Q3 FY22, up 30% on QoQ basis, and Rs 649 crore in 9M FY22, up 41% from the year-ago period.

One97 Communications | CMP: Rs 1,159 | The share fell over 5 percent after Macquarie Securities India suggested that the company’s future earnings growth may be worse than it had earlier forecast. The brokerage firm slashed its price target for the stock by 25 percent to Rs 900 from Rs 1,200, implying a further downside of 28 percent from the January 7 closing. Macquarie retained its "underperform" rating on the stock.

Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,952.95 | The stock added over 2 percent on January 10. The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to design and construct a part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project, the first such corridor to be built in the country.

GNA Axles | CMP: Rs 663.75 | The scrip tanked over 11 percent after the consolidated net profit of the company fell 37.4% to Rs 16.7 crore against Rs 26.6 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 9.1% at Rs 301.3 crore against Rs 276 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA was down 20.1% at Rs 38.5 crore against Rs 48.1 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin was at 12.8% against 17.4% (YoY).

TCS | CMP: Rs 3,884 | The stock price ended in the green on January 10. The firm said its board will consider a buyback of shares on January 12. The board will also meet to announce the third-quarter earnings. This will be the fourth buyback. In the earlier three buybacks, Tata Sons was the biggest beneficiary.