Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 10

1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11

Sandip Das

READ MORE

The benchmark indices ended lower on January 10 on weak global cues and widespread selling. At close, the Sensex was down 631.83 points, or 1.04%, at 60,115.48, and the Nifty was down 187 points, or 1.03%, at 17,914.20.Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 412.50 | The share price jumped almost 6 percent after CLSA upgraded the stock to "buy". The global research firm also raised the target price to Rs 512 a share, an upside of over 23 percent from the current market price, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. Jaguar Land Rover, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, on January 9 reported increased wholesale volumes for the third quarter of FY23, reflecting a gradual improvement in chip supplies. The New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport, and Defender represent 74 percent of the order book, the company said.TCS | CMP: Rs 3,283 | The scrip ended in the red on January 10, a day after TCS reported a 10.98 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10,883 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23). The company had posted a profit of Rs 9,806 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 58,229 crore, up 19.11 percent against Rs 48,885 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Citi has maintained the "sell" rating on the stock with target at Rs 2,990 a share. JP Morgan remains "underweight" on the stock with the target at Rs 3,000 a share.Safari Industries | CMP: Rs 1,807 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after the firm successfully commenced additional production of luggage from January 9, 2023 at its factory in Halol, Gujarat. With this addition, the effective production capacity of the company has increased from 2.5 lakh pieces a month to 3 lakh.Zydus Lifesciences | CMP: Rs 456.50 | The share price added over 2 percent on January 10. Zydus Lifesciences received the final approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of Febuxostat tablets used in treating high uric acid in the blood. The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Febuxostat tablets is for strengths of 40 mg and 80 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing. The drug will be manufactured at the group's facility at Moraiya in Ahmedabad, it added.IRB Infra | CMP: Rs 300 | The scrip ended in the red on January 10. IRB Infra and its private InvIT arm reported a 32 percent YoY increase in toll collection in December across all its projects. The toll collection in December was at Rs 388 crore against Rs 294 crore in December 2021. On a sequential basis, the toll collection was up 6 percent from Rs 366 crore in November 2022.Lupin | CMP: Rs 759 | The stock ended in the green on January 10. Lupin and Exeltis Healthcare SL announced that the Spanish ministry of health approved the reimbursement of Lupin’s NaMuscla (mexiletine) for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic (NDM) disorders on the National Health and Pharmacy Service. NaMuscla is the first and only licensed product for this indication in Europe and will be commercialised by Lupin’s partner Exeltis in Spain.Sona BLW Precision Forgings | CMP: Rs 447.90 | The scrip jumped 6 percent after the company announced the signing of an agreement to acquire a 54 percent equity stake in sensors and software maker NOVELIC for euro 40.5 million. The acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive for Sona Comstar from the first year and offers strong growth opportunities over the medium term.Rategain Travel Technologies | CMP: Rs 318.60 | The stock price added over 3 percent after RateGain Travel Technologies announced that it completed the acquisition of US-based Adara Inc on January 9, 2023. It entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Adara Inc through an asset purchase agreement. Adara Inc is one of the world's largest travel data exchange platforms, providing access to permissioned and ethically sourced data.DB Realty | CMP: Rs 87.75 | The stock ended in the red on January 10, though Adani Goodhomes is all set to acquire bankrupt Radius Estates, the realtor's partner in Mumbai's Ten BKC residential project. "We would like to inform that MIG (Bandra) Realtors & Builders, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company is holding development rights of the Ten BKC project. The project was being developed in a joint venture with Radius Estates, which underwent corporate insolvency under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)," DB Realty said in an exchange filing.Kanoria Chemicals | CMP: Rs 146.30 | The scrip was up 4 percent on January 10. Kanoria Chemicals' R&D unit at Ankleshwar has obtained recognition from The Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR). The in-house R&D units would be engaged in innovative research and development activities related to the line of business of the firm, the company said.