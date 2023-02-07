Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on February 7

1/11

Sandip Das

The BSE Sensex ended lower by 220.86 points or 0.37 percent at 60,286.04 while the Nifty shed 43.10 points or 0.24 percent at 17,721.50.One 97 Communications | CMP: Rs 589.30 | The stock jumped over 5 percent after the company’s December quarter earnings performance enthused investors. Paytm’s revenue surged 41 percent to Rs 2,062 crore in the December quarter (Q3), compared to the year-ago period, while net loss narrowed to Rs 392 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The digital payments and financial services company's loss in the corresponding period last year was Rs 778 crore, whereas it stood at Rs 572 crore in the September quarter, Paytm said. JP Morgan said the numbers were a “surprise” and it maintained an overweight stance in the stock. The broker has a target at Rs 950 on the stock.LIC Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 377.10 | The scrip shed over 2 percent after higher provisions impacted quarterly earnings performance. The housing finance company registered a massive 37.4 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 480 crore for the three-month period ended December FY23, impacted by increase in impairment on financial instruments, but supported by fall in tax cost.Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 111.20 | The share price declined over 5 percent after the steelmaker reported a surprise consolidated net loss of Rs 2,223.84 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, against a profit of Rs 9,572.67 crore a year back. Revenue from operations fell 6.08 percent on year to Rs 57,083.56 crore from Rs 60,783.11 crore.Apollo Tyres | CMP: Rs 330 | The stock was down over 2 percent after the management indicated a cautious near-term demand outlook. In an earnings call the management said, while OEM demand continues to remain healthy both in truck, bus and radial (TBR) and passenger car radial (PCR) segments, the replacement and export demand is expected to remain weak in the near term. The company continues to witness sluggish demand in key export markets of Europe due to economic slowdown amid geopolitical tensions. So, replacement demand in this region is expected to remain muted for the next two quarters.Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 555.95 | The stock ended in the green on February 7. Adani Ports reported a 16.04 percent fall in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 1,315.54 crore, as against Rs 1,567.01 crore a year back. Revenue from operations for the quarter came in at Rs 4,786.17 crore, up 17.53 percent from Rs 4,071.98 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. As per the average of brokerage firm estimates taken by Moneycontrol, revenue was seen rising 25 percent on-year to Rs 4,753 crore, while net profit was estimated to increase 11.8 percent to Rs 1,647.1 crore.PG Electroplast | CMP: Rs 1,133.50 | The share price ended in the green as investors cheered the strong quarterly numbers. The company’s net sales came in at Rs 457.89 crore in the December quarter, up 74.77 percent from Rs 262.00 crore a year ago, while net profit stood at Rs 13.74 crore in the reporting quarter, up 148.03 percent from Rs 5.54 crore in the corresponding period last year. Its operating margin expanded to 7.76 percent in the December quarter from 5.84 percent in the previous quarter and 6.57 percent a year ago. This was largely because of lower raw material costs, cost control and operating leverage.Mold-Tek Packaging | CMP: Rs 955 | The scrip fell over 10 percent after the company reported a disappointing set of earnings for the quarter ended December. The company's quarterly performance disappointed investors on all three fronts. Revenue from operations fell 3.4 percent on-year to Rs 154.83 crore in October-December on account of a drop in paint volumes. The operational performance also remained weak as EBIDTA margin contracted 136 basis points to 18.4 percent. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percent. Lower capacity utilization and new project implementations dented margins in Q3.Ambuja Cements | CMP: Rs 387.15 | The share price ended in the green on February 7. Ambuja Cements recorded a massive 46 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 369 crore for quarter ended December FY23 with stable operating margin and higher other income, beating analysts' expectations on all counts. The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 4,128.52 crore grew by 10.4 percent over the year-ago period, with 7 percent YoY rise in sales volumes at 7.7 million tonnes for the quarter, which was also ahead of analysts' estimates that pegged at 7.45 million tonnes.BLS International Services | CMP: Rs 187 | The scrip added over 3 percent after the company reported robust earnings for quarter ended December FY23 with profit growing 62 percent year-on-year to 45.85 crore on strong operating performance. Revenue for the quarter grew by 93 percent YoY to Rs 438 crore led by sharp recovery in visa & consular business, and increase in revenue from ZMPL. On the operating front, EBITDA at Rs 66.3 crore increased by 160 percent YoY in Q3FY23 with margin rising 390 bps to 15.1 percent on improvement in operational efficiencies.Balaji Amines | CMP: Rs 2,175 | The stock declined over 5 percent after the specialty chemicals company registered a 30 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 62.6 crore for quarter ended December FY23, impacted by higher input cost. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 586 crore increased by 3.7 percent over a year-ago period. On the operating front, EBITDA fell nearly 18 percent YoY to Rs 128 crore and margin weakened by 567 bps to 21.8 percent for the quarter YoY.