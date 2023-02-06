Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on February 6

1/11

Sandip Das

Benchmark indices ended lower on February 6 with the Nifty below 17,800. At close, the Sensex was down 334.98 points or 0.55% at 60,506.90, and the Nifty was down 89.40 points or 0.50% at 17,764.60.Procter & Gamble Health | CMP: Rs 4,678 | The share price surged over 14 percent after stellar earnings performance for the three-month period ended December 2022. The VMS (vitamins, minerals, supplement) manufacturer recorded a massive 71 percent on-year growth in profit at Rs 76.8 crore for the second quarter of FY23, backed by healthy operating performance. "Profitability was supported by improved margin through portfolio premiumisation, healthy mix and optimisation of expenses," said the company in a filing to exchanges. It follows July-June as its financial year.Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 117.20 | The stock shed over 2 percent ahead of its December quarter earnings. Tata Steel is expected to report a 12.6 percent dent in profit sequentially and 13.9 percent annually at Rs 52,352 crore in the quarter ended December 2022, according to a poll of brokerage firms conducted by Moneycontrol.M&M Financial Services | CMP: Rs 261.45 | The scrip gained over 7 percent after the firm recorded standalone profit at Rs 629 crore for three-month period ended December FY23, down 30 percent YoY due to high base in year-ago period. The Q3FY22 had seen significant reversal of impairment provisions as a result of improvement in asset quality which had deteriorated during Q1 FY22 due to second wave of Covid-19. Net interest income grew by 7 percent YoY to Rs 1,650 crore with loan book increasing by 21 percent to Rs 77,344 crore.Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 8.25 | The stock price surged over 20 percent after the beleaguered telecom major Vodafone Idea (rebranded as Vi), in an exchange filing on February 3, said the government has asked a part of the dues it owed to the exchequer into equity in the government’s name. The total amount to be converted into equity shares is Rs 16,133.18 crore.Varun Beverages | CMP: Rs 1,221.70 | The scrip jumped over 5 percent after the company posted net profit of Rs 74.8 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 versus Rs 16.5 crore. Revenue was up 27.7 percent at Rs 2,214.2 crore versus Rs 1,734.3 crore, YoY.Infibeam Avenues | CMP: Rs 16.55 | The stock added over 3 percent after the company reported 43.2 percent jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 35.8 crore versus Rs 25 crore and revenue was up 4.5 percent at Rs 414.7 crore versus Rs 397 crore, YoY.Thyrocare Technologies | CMP: Rs 493.30 | The share price declined over 4 percent as the company recorded a 31.6 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 14.7 crore for October-December period of FY23, dented by fall in operating income and margin. Revenue for the quarter grew by 9.1 percent YoY to Rs 128 crore.Kolte-Patil Developers | CMP: Rs 270.90 | The stock was down over 2 percent after the firm posted net loss at Rs 26.9 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 versus profit of Rs 5.4 crore. Its revenue was up 53.2 percent at Rs 368.1 crore versus Rs 240.3 crore, YoY.Shankara Building Products | CMP: Rs 666 | The scrip gained 4 percent after the company reported net profit at Rs 16.4 crore versus Rs 3.5 crore. Its revenue was up 84.7 percent at Rs 1,080.4 crore versus Rs 585 crore, YoY.Intellect Design Arena | CMP: Rs 421.30 | The share shed over 3 percent after the firm recorded a consolidated profit at Rs 62 crore for quarter ended December FY23, down 38.5 percent compared to corresponding period last fiscal, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 547 crore increased by 7.6 percent over a year-ago period. At the operating level, EBITDA fell 27.3 percent YoY to Rs 97 crore and margin dropped 850 bps YoY to 17.68 percent for the quarter on increase in employee expenses.