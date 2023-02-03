Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on February 3

1/11 The Indian benchmark indices closed on a robust note, with the Sensex gaining 909.64 points or 1.52 percent to close at 60,841.88 on February 2. The Nifty gained 243.60 points or 1.38 percent at 17,854.

2/11 Titan Company | CMP: Rs 2,463.20 | The stock price surged over 6 percent despite the firm reporting a 9.96 percent drop in consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 904 crore against Rs 1,004 crore in the year-ago period. The total revenue came in at Rs 11,698 crore, rising 15.89 percent from Rs 10,094 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a stock exchange filing. CLSA has maintained 'buy' call on the stock, with a target of Rs 3,000 a share. Morgan Stanley has kept 'overweight' rating on the stock, with a target of Rs 3,030, saying Q3 was broadly in-line with estimates.

3/11 Dabur India | CMP: Rs 533.85 | The scrip shed over 3 percent after the company reported a decline in its Q3 net profit. Dabur India reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 476.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. Net profit stood at Rs 504 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Dabur said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday. However, revenue from operations grew 3.5 percent YoY to Rs 3,043 crore from Rs 2,942 crore in Q3 FY22. Revenue crossed the Rs 3,000-crore mark for the firs t time, the company said.

4/11 Aban Offshore | CMP: Rs 42.30 | The share price was down 3 percent after the company's revenue went down 42.2 percent at Rs 78.9 crore against Rs 136.5 crore, while it narrowed net loss to Rs 287.4 crore from Rs 327 crore in the year-ago period.

5/11 Berger Paints | CMP: Rs 558.85 | The stock jumped over 3 percent despite the company posting a decline in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter. The paint manufacturer's consolidated net profit for the Oct-Dec period declined 20.5 percent on-year to Rs 200.9 crore dragged by higher expenses and weak operational performance. Morgan Stanley has assigned an 'underweight' rating to the stock and slashed the target price by nearly 12 percent to Rs 507.

6/11 Divi's Laboratories | CMP: Rs 2,875 | The share price declined 12 percent after a significant deterioration in quarterly earnings. The active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 306.8 crore in the December quarter of FY23, falling 66 percent on-year and 38 percent sequentially, impacted by lower topline as well as disappointing operating performance. Consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 1,708 crore was down 31.5 percent compared to the year-ago period, Divis Labs said in an exchange filing. The sequential decline in topline was 8 percent. Technically, the stock has formed a large bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with robust volumes, making lower highs lower lows formation for second straight session.

7/11 Bank of Baroda | CMP: Rs 163.80 | The scrip jumped over 6 percent after the bank reported a net profit of Rs 3,852.74 crore for the December quarter, a 75 percent year-on-year increase helped by strong net interest income growth. The public sector lender's interest income rose to Rs 2,3540.14 crore from Rs 17,963 crore a year ago. The net interest income rose 26.5 percent to Rs 10,818 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This comes on the back of a robust loan growth of 19.7 percent and an improvement in net interest margins as well. Bank of Baroda's NIM improved to 3.37 percent for the December quarter, a 24 basis points higher than that in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

8/11 Teamlease Services | CMP: Rs 2,329.45 | The stock price gained over 3 percent after the company announced a buyback of up to 3.27 lakh shares at Rs 3050 apiece, up to Rs 100 crore. The buyback will be through the tender offer route and the price represents a premium of 25 percent over the closing price of January 24, 2023, when the board meeting for the buyback was announced, the company said on February 3.

9/11 Crompton Greaves | CMP: Rs 305.50 | The share price fell 8 percent on February 3. The company's weak set of earnings for the December quarter dented investor sentiment. A sharp rise in employee costs and weak operating leverage weighed on the company's EBITDA margin, which contracted sharply by 424 basis points on year to 10.1 percent in Oct-Dec. The weak operational performance also dragged the bottomline down 42.5 percent to Rs. 85.25 crore in the December quarter.

10/11 Jubilant Pharmova | CMP: Rs 342 | The stock price ended in the red after the firm reported a loss of Rs 15.67 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 versus a profit of Rs 50.9 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 18.5 percent YoY at Rs 1,552.5 crore from Rs 1,310.5 crore.