Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on February 21

The benchmark indices ended marginally lower in a volatile session on February 21. The Sensex was down 18.82 points or 0.03% at 60,672.72, and the Nifty shed 17.90 points or 0.10% at 17,826.70.IRB Infrastructure Developers | CMP: Rs 296.95 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent after the firm emerged as a preferred bidder for the "upgradation to six lane with paved shoulder of NH-27" from Samakhiyali to Santalpur section in Gujarat on BOT (Toll) mode. The contract takes the company’s order book to approximately Rs 20,892 crore (excluding GST), which includes the construction order book of Rs 9,714 crore providing strong visibility for the next 2.5 years, the company said.Lumax Auto | CMP: Rs 271.10 | The share price surged over 10 percent after investors cheered the company’s plan to acquire a 75 percent stake in interior systems and component supplier IAC International. IACNA Mauritius Ltd will sell the stake to Lumax Auto for Rs 587 crore, with the deal expected to be completed by March 2023. The remaining 25 percent stake will be held by IAC Global.Marine Electricals | CMP: Rs 38.65 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the company secured an order worth Rs 13.92 crore. The order is for supplying shaft generator, main switchboards, distribution boards and associated systems with OBS for PCV Project from Goa Shipyard Ltd. “The delivery of the said goods shall be made over a period of one year,” the company said in an exchange filing.PTC Industries | CMP: Rs 2,800 | The stock gained over 2 percent after Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Industries Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Dassault Aviation, a major player in the global aerospace industry. As part of the MoU, the two organisations will evaluate the possibility of Dassault Aviation purchasing titanium and super alloy material, components, and castings for aerospace applications from Aerolloy Technologies.Sapphire Foods India | CMP: Rs 1,237.85 | The share price rose over 3 percent after Mirae Asset Mutual Fund picked an additional 0.56% stake in Sapphire Foods India via open market transactions, raising total shareholding to 7.9% from 7.35% earlier.Uflex | CMP: Rs 476.95 | The stock ended in the red on February 21 after the income tax department conducted search operations at Uflex, sources said. The operations are being carried out at the company's Noida office. The income tax department has alleged concealment of income via issuance of bogus bills, according to the sources.GR Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 1,123 | The scrip ended in the red despite the company emerging as L1 (lowest) bidder for two projects, for which tenders were invited by the National Highways Logistics Management. The projects include development, operation, and maintenance of Ropeways from Gaurikund to Kedarnath and from Govind Ghat - Ghangaria - Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode, with a cost of Rs 1,875 crore and 1,738 crore respectively.BEML | CMP: Rs 1,425 | The stock price ended in the green after the company signed a contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for Bahrain Metro Rail Project. BEML signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 20 with a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)-led special purpose vehicle, which has been shortlisted for the Bahrain Metro Rail Project Phase-1, the company said in a press release. As part of the pact, BEML will be responsible for manufacturing and supply of metro rolling stock and DMRC will provide expertise in the fields of project development, budgeting and facilitating of contractual obligations.Interglobe Aviation | CMP: Rs 1,853 | The share price ended in the red on February 21. Promoter Shobha Gangwal intimated exchanges that her shareholding in the operator of low-cost airline IndiGo was down to 2.99% from 7.04% after she sold a 4.05% stake, or 1.56 crore shares, via block sale on February 16.Lokesh Machines | CMP: Rs 116.90 | The scrip ended in the green on February 21. Lokesh Machines entered into an incubation agreement with the Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Government of India, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Indore. The agreement is for the incubation of the laser additive manufacturing system using powder-fed directed energy deposition. RRCAT is a premier R&D organization under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, working in the areas of development and applications of lasers, particle accelerators and related technologies.