Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on February 2

Sandip Das

The benchmark indices ended mixed in a volatile session on February 2. The Sensex closed 224.16 points or 0.38%, higher at 59,932.24, while the Nifty was down six points, or 0.03%, at 17,610.40.Dabur India | CMP: Rs 555 | The share price ended in the red on February 2. FMCG major reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 476.6 crore for the December quarter. Net profit stood at Rs 504 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Dabur said in a stock exchange filing. However, revenue from operations grew 3.5 percent YoY to Rs 3043 crore. Revenue crossed the Rs 3000-crore mark for the first time, the company said.Housing Development Finance Corporation | CMP: Rs 2,614 | The stock shed over a percent despite the lender reporting a healthy 13 percent increase in its net profit for the December quarter on the back of strong loan disbursals and stable yield spreads. The country's largest housing finance company reported a net profit of Rs 3,690.80 crore for the December quarter, up from Rs 3,260.69 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The lender's net interest income rose by 13 percent to Rs 4,840 crore from Rs 4,284 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22. Its total interest income rose to Rs 14,457 crore from Rs 11,055 crore in the year-ago period. Total revenue from operations was Rs 15,230.12 crore, up from Rs 11,783.60 crore in the year-ago period.Titan Company | CMP: Rs 2,304.95 | The scrip ended in the red on February 2. Titan Company reported a 9.96 percent drop in consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 904 crore against Rs 1004 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The total revenue came in at Rs 11,698 crore, rising 15.89 percent from Rs 10,094 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a stock exchange filing. The Tata group company was estimated to report a post-tax profit of Rs 985 crore on revenue of Rs 10,656 crore, according to an average of estimates by five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.APL Apollo Tubes | CMP: Rs 1,187.90 | The stock price jumped over 3 percent after the company's net profit rose 32.3% to Rs 169.2 crore against Rs 127.9 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue jumped 31.2% at Rs 4,327.1 crore from Rs 3,230.2 crore in the December quarter of the previous year. EBITDA was down 9.6% at Rs 182.9 crore against Rs 202.3 crore (YoY).Coromandel International | CMP: Rs 878 | The share price slipped over 2 percent despite the firm's net profit rising 38.1% to Rs 526.9 crore in the December quarter from Rs 381.6 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue jumped 63.8% at Rs 8,309.6 crore from the year-ago quarter. EBITDA was up 75.4% at Rs 6,011.8 crore from Rs 3,427.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.Deepak Fertilizers | CMP: Rs 664.70 | The scrip jumped over 5 percent after the company's year-on-year net profit rose 41.1% at Rs 249.4 crore from Rs 177 crore. Revenue was up 41% at Rs 2,754.8 crore against Rs 1,955.7 crore (YoY). EBITDA rose 31% at Rs 461.2 crore from Rs 352 crore in the year-ago quarter.Mahindra Holidays | CMP: Rs 254 | The stock price fell almost 3 percent on February 2. Mahindra Holidays reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 13.71 crore in the December quarter, impacted by higher expenses and taxes. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 624.4 crore as compared to Rs 584.5 crore a year ago.Firstsource Solutions | CMP: Rs 111.70 | The share price was up over 3 percent after the company recorded a 22.5 percent increase in its Q3 net profit at Rs 158 crore against Rs 129 crore and revenue was up 2% at Rs 1,503.3 crore against Rs 1,473.5 crore, QoQ.Hind Rectifiers | CMP: Rs 221.60 | The stock price gained 4 percent after the firm reported an 84.7 percent year-on-year jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 2.4 crore against Rs 1.3 crore. Its revenue was up 3.2% at Rs 97.2 crore versus Rs 94.2 crore, YoY.Ion Exchange | CMP: Rs 2,787 | The scrip added over 3 percent after the company received a letter of award from Indian Oil Corporation for a water treatment plant, including reverse osmosis, demineralization plant, condensate polishing unit, and annual maintenance charges for five years, for its Panipat refinery capacity expansion project at Panipat, Haryana, at a contract value of Rs 726.13 crore.