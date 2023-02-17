Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on February 17

1/11 The equity benchmarks broke a three-day winning streak to end lower on February 17. At close, the Sensex was down 316.94 points, or 0.52%, at 61,002.57, and the Nifty was down 91.60 points, or 0.51%, at 17,944.20.

2/11 Nestlé India | CMP: Rs 19,002 | The scrip fell over 3 percent despite the Maggi and Kitkat maker reporting a 62 percent year-on-year jump in its net profit at Rs 628 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter. Net profit stood at Rs 386 crore in the same period last year, after an impact of Rs 236.5 crore exceptional loss. Revenue from operations for the December quarter has jumped 13.8 percent YoY to Rs 4,257 crore from Rs 3,739.3 crore a year-ago. Morgan Stanley has kept an underweight rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 15,315 per share.

3/11 IPCA Laboratories | CMP: Rs 831 | The stock price declined over 3 percent after the pharma company’s consolidated net profit dropped to Rs 107.84 crore in the December quarter, down 45.25 percent from the year-ago period. Global research firm Macquarie has an “underperform” rating on the stock, with the target at Rs 810 a share. It believes that Q3 EBITDA and profit missed estimates by 28 percent and 44 percent. Macquarie expects the Q4 FY23 EBITDA margin to remain softer than Q3. It has lowered FY23 EPS estimates by 25 percent and FY24/25 estimates by 9 percent/7 percent, respectively.

4/11 BEML | CMP: Rs 1,432 | The share price ended in the green on February 17. The company signed multiple memoranda of understanding at Aero India 2023, which was held between February 13 and 17. During the event, BEML signed MoUs with companies such as Bharat Electronics, the Indian Navy and R&DEE, a Defence Research and Development Organisation arm, and Hexagon Technologies. The MoU with Bharat Electronics is for the joint development and production of missile modules, airframes and other mechanical systems for an upcoming missile programme. The agreement with the Indian Navy is for the development of a customised storage and handling system for various types of ammunition.

5/11 RPP Infra Projects | CMP: Rs 43.55 | The stock gained over 6 percent after the company won an order for integrated stormwater drain works in M1 & M2 components in the Kovalam basin in expanded areas in Greater Chennai Corporation. The work order is worth Rs 59.92 crore and is expected to be completed within 24 months from the appointed date, the firm said.

6/11 RailTel Corp | CMP: Rs 115 | The scrip ended in the green on February 17 after the firm received a work order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for supply, installation testing and commissioning of the IT network infrastructure amounting to Rs 27.07 crore. It also bagged a comprehensive annual maintenance contract worth Rs 6.22 crore a year for 5 years extendable to 10 years. The order will be executed within three months.

7/11 Gensol Engineering | CMP: Rs 956 | The share price jumped over 2 percent after the firm said it received purchase orders from "reputed clients" for the development of solar power projects aggregating to a capacity of over 247 MWp in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerela, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. The cumulative order value of these projects is pegged at over Rs 5.01 crore, the company said.

8/11 PTC Industries | CMP: Rs 2,815 | The stock price surged over 9 percent after Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Industries, received an order from Safran Aircraft Engines for the development and supply of Titanium cast components for aircraft engines.

9/11 UltraTech Cement | The scrip added 2 percent on February 17. UltraTech Cement announced the commissioning of 1.30mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Hirmi in Chhattisgarh, and 2.80 mtpa greenfield grinding capacity at Cuttack in Odisha. This is a part of the on-going capacity expansion. With this, the company's total cement manufacturing capacity in India stands at 126.95 mtpa.

10/11 Schaeffler India | CMP: Rs 2,953 | The share price jumped over 4 percent after the company recorded a 21.2% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 231 crore in the December quarter as revenue increased by 17.8% YoY to Rs 1,795 crore. On the operating front, EBITDA grew by 20.2% YoY to Rs 345.22 crore with a margin expansion of 38 bps for Q4CY22. For the year 2022, profit surged 40% to Rs 879.2 crore and revenue increased 23.5% to Rs 6,867.4 crore compared to the previous year. Its board recommended a dividend of Rs 24 a share for the year.