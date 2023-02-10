Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on February 10

1/11

The benchmark indices ended lower on February 10. At close, the Sensex was down 123.52 points, or 0.20%, at 60,682.70, and the Nifty was down 37 points or 0.21% at 17,856.50.One 97 Communications | CMP: Rs 650.75 | The stock price declined over 7 percent after large block deals. CNBC-TV18 said around 2.1 crore shares of Paytm, which represents a 3.4 percent equity, changed hands through block deals. A report said Chinese multinational Alibaba has sold its entire stake in Paytm. With this sale, Alibaba is no longer a stakeholder in Paytm. The company had sold around 3.1 percent of 6.26 percent equity in Paytm in January.Zomato | CMP: Rs 53.50 | The share price ended in the red on February 10, a day after the company's consolidated net loss for Q3FY23 widened to Rs 347 crore against Rs 63 crore in the same quarter last year. For Q2FY23, the net loss stood at Rs 251 crore. The Gurugram-headquartered company's revenue from operations zoomed 75 percent to Rs 1,948 crore year-on-year (YoY) against Rs 1,112 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, revenue improved by 17 percent from Rs 1,661 crore in Q2FY23. Morgan Stanley has kept ‘overweight’ rating on the stock with a target of Rs 82 per share. Nomura has a ‘reduce’ rating on the stock, with the target at Rs 50 a share.Mahindra And Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,362.95 | The scrip ended in the red on February 10 despite a 13.5 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,528 crore during Q3 FY 2023, up from Rs 1,335 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's revenue from operations was up 41 percent at Rs 21,654 crore from Rs 15,349 crore during the quarter ending December. The Mumbai-based automaker sold 1.76 lakh vehicles in the December quarter, 45% more than in the year-ago period. Tractor sales also went up by 14% YoY. As per industry estimates, the auto major was expected to report robust earnings because of record sales of SUVs in October and November. M&M said it continues to maintain the leading position in the SUV, with a market share of 20.6%.VST Tillers Tractors | CMP: Rs 2,250 | The stock price was down over 3 percent after the company posted a 7.6 percent year-on-year fall in Q3 net Profit at Rs 19.4 crore. Its revenue, however, was up 2.5% at Rs 213.7 crore.United Breweries | CMP: Rs 1,480.65 | The stock was down over 4 percent after the firm posted a loss of Rs 2.1 crore for the December FY23 quarter, against a profit of Rs 90.56 crore in the same period last year, impacted by weak operating performance and exceptional loss of Rs 33.12 crore. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 1,611 crore grew by 1.9% over a year-ago period. On the operating front, EBITDA fell 54% YoY to Rs 76.65 crore and the margin plunged 623 bps to 4.75% in the same period. Numbers missed analysts' expectations.Kirloskar Brothers | CMP: Rs 386.25 | The share price surged almost 9 percent after the company's net profit came in at Rs 89.2 crore against Rs 20 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 32% at Rs 957.5 crore against Rs 725.3 crore (YoY), while EBITDA came in at Rs 149.3 crore against Rs 43.2 crore (YoY).RateGain Travel Technologies | CMP: Rs 377 | The stock added 4 percent on February 10. Net profit of the firm was up 1.5% at Rs 13.2 crore against Rs 13 crore (QoQ). Its revenue rose 10.9% at Rs 138.2 crore against Rs 124.6 crore (QoQ) while EBITDA jumped 29.5% at Rs 22.8 crore against Rs 17.6 crore (QoQ).BEML | CMP: Rs 1,373 | The scrip ended in the red after the company's net profit went down 15.5% at Rs 66.3 crore against Rs 78.5 crore (YoY). Revenue fell 11.7% at Rs 1,037 crore against Rs 1,174.5 crore (YoY) while EBITDA slipped 20.8% at Rs 91.6 crore against Rs 115.6 crore (YoY).Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 433.80 | The stock shed over 2 percent on February 10 after the company reported a 63 percent drop in profit for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23. On February 9, the Aditya Birla Group company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,362 crore, down 63 percent year on year (YoY) from Rs 3,675 crore. The revenue from operations came in at Rs 53,151 crore, up 6 percent from Rs 50,272 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit and revenue were hit due to a below-par performance by its US-based subsidiary Novelis. However, higher volumes and steady operational performance across India operations helped overall performance.Lupin | CMP: Rs 735.95 | The share price tumbled 5 percent after the company posted a sharp on year decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter. The drugmaker's bottomline fell 72 percent on year to Rs 153.5 crore, primarily due to a high base in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The base was higher in the year-ago period as the company received a tax rebate of Rs 382 crore in Q3 FY22. The management remains hopeful of an improvement in performance in the coming quarters. "With the recent sales force expansion and new product launches, we expect to be back to above-market growth," Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said.