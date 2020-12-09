Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 9

Benchmark indices consistently marching northward hitting fresh record highs supported by the bank, FMCG and IT names. At close, the Sensex was up 494.99 points or 1.09% at 46103.50, and the Nifty was up 136.10 points, or 1.02%, at 13,529.10. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:

Kalpataru Power | CMP: Rs 324.90 | The stock shed over 8 percent after company board at its meeting held on December 8, 2020 approved capital expenditure of approximately Rs 207 crore towards purchase of land and will further incur approximately Rs 170 crore towards construction, municipal charges, taxes and for other approvals for development & construction of corporate office of about 1, 79,000 sq. ft. of leasable area near its existing office at Santacruz, Mumbai.

ITC | CMP: Rs 205.40 | The share price ended in the green after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to 'outperform' from 'neutral' and has also raised the target to Rs 255 from Rs 200 per share. The research firm is of the view that FMCG is on the path to acceptable margin with FY21 margin likely at 9 percent. It sees 12 percent margin in the next 5 years.

Vascon Engineers | CMP: Rs 14.15 | The stock price jumped 5 percent after the company received work order from M/s Transcon-Sheth Creators Private Limited for construction of composite sale building in Mumbai amounting to Rs 37.74 crore. The work has been awarded on ‘Lump sum Basis’ and has to be completed within 27 months from the date of receipt of this Work Order," it said.

Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 19 | The share gained 10 percent after Brickwork Ratings upgraded rating of Tier I Subordinated Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) to BWR BB+/ Stable. The rating upgrade factors in improvement in capitalisation ratios of the bank, strong shareholder base and experienced board members.

Mukand | CMP: Rs 63.80 | The stock jumped 10 percent after the Company agreed for transfer of its leasehold land admeasuring 2,19,938 sq. mtrs., together with the structures standing thereon, situated at Trans Thane Creek Industrial Area , Dighe and Navi Mumbai, Taluka, sub-district and district Thane for a lumpsum consideration of Rs. 679.25 crore.

Firstsource Solutions | CMP: Rs 76.50 | The stock price was up over 3 percent after the company along with Celonis announced a strategic partnership that will enable businesses to quickly identify and eliminate process constraints, driving agility and optimizing outcomes.

Heritage Foods | CMP: Rs 325.90 | The stock jumped over 16 percent after the company disposed off its entire holdings/investment of 1,78,47,420 equity shares held in Future Retail Limited. The shares were sold through stock exchange in open market in various tranches and the net amount of Rs 131.94 crore was received by the company.

Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 1,265.25 | The share price ended in the green after the company bought an 18-acre land parcel in Bengaluru to develop a housing project, as part of its expansion plan.

Indian Bank | CMP: Rs 89.65 | The stock added over 5 percent after teh bank raised Rs 1,048 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The bank has successfully raised tier I capital fund through private placement of Basel III compliant additional tier I perpetual bonds aggregating to Rs 1,048 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.