Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 9

Benchmark indices saw a lot of pain on December 9. At one point, Sensex was down over 600 points and finally closed 0.62 percent lower at 62,181, down 389 points. Nifty shed 112.70 points to end at 18,496. About 1199 shares advanced, 2220 shares declined, and 113 shares were unchanged. Here are the top 10 stocks that moved the most

One 97 Communications | CMP: Rs 544.75 | The parent company of Paytm surged over 7 percent after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on December 13. “The management believes that given the company’s prevailing liquidity and financial position, a buyback may be beneficial for our shareholders," Paytm added.

HCL Tech | CMP: Rs 1029.80 | At its investor day held on December 8 in New York, the company said revenue growth in constant currency terms is seen at lower end of 13.5-14.5 percent YoY band. The stock was the biggest index loser, tumbling over 6 percent.

Vadilal Enterprises | CMP: Rs 2674.50 | The stock gained 3.46 percent after the board approved sale and disposal of shares of Vadilal Forex & Consultancy Services Limited and Majestic Farm House Limited. It also approved sale and disposal of certain movable properties and immovable properties of the company.

Marico | CMP: Rs 524 | The stock gained 2.6 percent after Marico South East Asia Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% shares of Beauty X Joint Stock Company (“Beauty X”), an entity incorporated in Vietnam which owns the personal care brands “Purité de Prôvence” and “Ôliv”.

Sun Pharma | CMP: Rs 993 | The stock gained 1.24 percent after brokerages said that impact of 'import alert' on Halol plant will have insignificant impact on revenue and profit. "US generics story stopped being material for company since 2019-20," noted Bernstein. It has an Outperform call on the stock with target at Rs 1099 per share.

Som Distilleries | CMP: Rs 145 | The stock gained 2.65 percent after the board approved fund raise of Rs 49 crore via rights issue of shares. The company is also executing an expansion plan of Rs 100 crore for setting up a new canning facility and other utilities at Bhopal Plant and expanding brewing facility in Hasan plant.

Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 19.85 | The stock gained over 11.8 percent after the private sector lender on December 9 said it has received two letters from the Reserve Bank of India pertaining to its deals with CA Basque Investments and Verventa Holdings Limited. Now, the bank plans to engage with the investors to complete its fund raising.

Digispice Technologies | CMP: Rs 26.10 | The stock closed 9.6 percent lower after the company's chief executive officer tendered his resignation. He will be serving his notice period till 31 January, 2023.

V-Guard | CMP: Rs 259.80| The stock gained over 4 percent after the company signed definitive agreements for acquiring 100 percent stake in Sunflame Enterprises for a consideration of Rs 660 crore, on a cash-free, debt-free basis.