Indian markets ended on positive note amid volatility on December 9, the third straight session of gains for the Sensex and the Nifty. At close, the Sensex was up 157.45 points, or 0.27%, at 58,807.13, and the Nifty was up 47 points, or 0.27%, at 17,516.80.

One97 Communications (Paytm) | CMP: Rs 1,592.90 | The share added 3 percent after the company said it had been included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Being a Scheduled Payments Bank, Paytm Payments Bank can now explore new business opportunities, the company said in a press release.

Vedanta | CMP: Rs 348.85 | The stock was up 2 percent on December 9. The board of directors of Vedanta on December 11, 2021, will consider and approve the second interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2021-22. The record date for determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, has been fixed as December 18.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,453 | The stock price ended in the green on December 9. RIL and Mahindra & Mahindra signed an agreement on EV products and services. “Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), operating under the brand name Jio-bp, and The Mahindra Group, on December 8 announced a non-binding MoU for exploring the creation of electric vehicle (EV) products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels,” a statement from the company said. The deal also covers evaluating charging solutions by Jio-bp for Mahindra vehicles, including three and four-wheelers, quadricycles and electric small commercial vehicles (below 4 tonnes), it added. Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 254 | The share ended in the green on December 9. The company has announced the issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of a face value of Rs 1,000 each. The issue opens on December 9 and closes on December 20 with an option of early closure. The issue has a base size of Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 800 crore, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore.

TVS Motor | CMP: Rs 684.50 | The scrip ended in the green on December 9. The company has announced a distribution partnership with Active Motors SA, a subsidiary of Grupo Q, for Nicaragua and Costa Rica to expand its business in Central America further. Active Motors SA will support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management, the company said in a release.

Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 16.50 | The stock price surged over 15 percent. The telecom firm's survival prospects are looking healthy on the back of several positive developments in the recent weeks. Vodafone Idea has increased tariffs across plans by up to 25 percent. Analysts believe it is a positive move for the sector, which could boost operating profits by at least 40 percent. The company also fixed the record date for the next tranche of 7.77 percent unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures on December 20 and pay the interest on January 4, 2022.

Railtel Corporation | CMP: Rs 123.35 | The stock added over 3 percent after the company received orders worth Rs 210 crore from Ircon International. “RaiITel Corporation has received work order from Ircon International for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of tunnel communication system consisting of emergency call and service telephone, CCTV, tunnel radio and PA system in tunnel environment on the Dharam-Banihal section of the Jammu Kashmir Rail Link Project under Ferozepur division of Northern Railway at a cost of Rs 210.77 crore,” a statement from the company said.

Gland Pharma | CMP: Rs 3,563 | The share price ended in the green on December 9. The company received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Cangrelor for Injection, 50 mg/vial single-dose vials.

Venus Remedies | CMP: Rs 492.50 | The scrip jumped over 4 percent after the pharma company was selected for productionthe -linked incentive scheme of the Government of India.