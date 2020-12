Buying continued on the Dalal Street with the Sensex ending higher for the fourth and the Nifty the sixth consecutive session on December 8. At close, the Sensex was up 181.54 points, or 0.40%, at 45,608.51, and the Nifty was up 37.20 points, or 0.28%, at 13,393.

Goa Carbon | CMP: Rs 290.65 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company declared its business performance for November. Production of the petrochemical company was up by 58.8 percent at 14,309.200 MT against 9,006.000 MT in October 2020. The company's Bilaspur Plant produced 434.200 MT, the one in Goa produced 5,590.000 MT and the Paradeep Plant produced 8,285.000 MT.

Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 1,255 | The stock gained 4 percent after the real estate company said it would develop a residential project in Bengaluru. The company entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well-located land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Canara Bank | CMP: Rs 139.55 | The stock price surged 18 percent after the bank said it had set a floor price of Rs 103.50 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore. The bank had got shareholders' nod in its annual general meeting in August to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore by way of QIP.

TVS Srichakra | CMP: Rs 1,704 | The stock jumped more than 5 percent on the company's plan to ramp up manufacturing at its Madurai and Pantnagar plants. The company said in a release that it planned a capital expenditure of Rs 1,000 to step up manufacturing at the two plants.

Indoco Remedies | CMP: Rs 295 | The share price ended lower by 3 percent on December 8 despite the company winning tenders worth Rs 140 crore in Germany, including the AOK for Allopurinol tablets. The revenue expected from this business is Rs 70 crore per annum and supplies to Germany will begin from January 2021 and continue till the end of 2022.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills | CMP: Rs 103.70 | The stock jumped more than 9 percent after its shareholders approved sub-division of the face value of equity shares into smaller amount, which is sub-division of 1 equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into equity shares of Rs 5 each fully paid up.

HDFC AMC | CMP: Rs 2,816.60 | The stock price jumped over 3 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from even-weight to overweight and raised the price target by 40 percent to Rs 3,130 from Rs 2,235.

SJVN | CMP: Rs 25.10 | The share price was up more than 2 percent after the company inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) for green energy projects. IREDA will provide its services to SJVNL for green energy projects and will also assist in developing an action plan to create and acquire renewable energy projects for the next five years.

NBCC | CMP: Rs 29.20 | The stock ended in the green after the state-owned construction firm said it bagged a contract worth Rs 325 crore in November. NBCC (India) Ltd has "secured the total business of Rs 324.81 crore in the month of November 2020", the company said in a BSE filing.