Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 8

All sectoral indices ended in the green, with PSU bank, auto and IT indices rising 2 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose over 1 percent each

Sandip Das
December 08, 2021 / 05:07 PM IST
Stock Market
Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on December 8 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key rates unchanged. At close, the Sensex was up 1,016.03 points, or 1.76%, at 58,649.68, and the Nifty was up 293.10 points, or 1.71%, at 17,469.80.
reliance industries
Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,420.95 | The scrip ended in the green after the company announced a partnership with Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC Ltd (TA’ZIZ) for chemical projects worth $2 billion in Ruwais. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
HINDUSTAN ZINC
Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 362.90 | The stock was up over 2 percent on December 8. The company approved an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share on the face value of Rs 2 a share for FY22.
JSPL, Steel
Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 382 | The share price was up close to 4 percent on December 8. The company said in an exchange filing that its steel production in November was up 10% at 6.74 lakh tonne against 6.14 lakh tonne in the year-ago period. However, November sales were down 5% YoY at 5.39 lakh tonne. Exports contributed 15% to the sales volume.
Texmaco Rail | CMP: Rs 29.90 | The share jumped 8 percent after the firm announced the successful completion of its rights issue of 7,15,26,643 equity shares for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 16,451.13 lakhs.
Kopran | CMP: Rs 284.20 | The stock was up 5 percent after the company's board approved the issuance of up to 49,59,999 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each to the proposed allottees on a preferential basis in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
JBM Auto_electric bus_EV buses
JBM Auto | CMP: Rs 1,127.90 | The scrip ended in the green after the board of directors recommended the sub-division of the equity share having the face value of Rs 5 into equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each at a record date to be determined by the board, subsequent to shareholders' approval. 
PG ELECTROPLAST
PG Electroplast | CMP: Rs 648 | The share price gained over 8 percent after CRISIL Ratings assigned to the company partial Long Term Rating "CRISIL A-/Stable".
POWER MECH PROJECTS
Power Mech Projects | CMP: Rs 1,015 | The stock ended in the red on December 8 even though the firm received a letter of intent for orders worth Rs 454.2 crore. The orders included balance civil and architectural works of the main plant area and various buildings, watch towers, patrol roads & drains outside BTG area of Unit 1&2 and structural works of Unit-2 at 2x660 MW Udangudi Super Critical Thermal Power Project from BHEL.
SPARC | CMP: Rs 253.50 | The scrip ended in the green on December 8. The company has entered into an agreement with Visiox Pharma LLC (Visiox) to grant exclusive worldwide rights (except for India and Greater China) for the development and commercialisation of PDP-716 and SDN-037.
Stock,Market,Crash,Economic,Graph,With,Diagrams,,Business,And,Financial
Zen Technologies | CMP: Rs 214.45 | The share added 3 percent after Unistring Tech Solutions Private Limited (UTS), a subsidiary of Zen Technologies, secured an order worth Rs 61 crore from an Indian defence PSU.
