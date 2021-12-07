Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 7

India's benchmark indices ended higher on December 7 led by gains in auto, metal, realty and financial names. At close, the Sensex was up 886.51 points, or 1.56%, at 57,633.65, and the Nifty was up 264.40 points, or 1.56%, at 17,176.70.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,934.50 | The stock price was up 2 percent on December 7. The bank’s board will meet on December 10 and 11 to consider raising funds through multiple debt instruments in one or more tranches for FY23, the private lender said in a regulatory filing.

Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 570.20 | The share jumped over 9 percent after the firm emerged lowest bidder for a tender floated by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Singrauli for the removal of overburden in Madhya Pradesh. The contract value of the project is Rs 2,683.02 crore.

SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 68.50 | The stock ended in the red after the Madras High Court ordered the winding up of private carrier SpiceJet Limited and directed the official liquidator attached to the High Court to take over its assets on a plea filed by a Swiss company over unpaid dues.

AurionPro Solutions | CMP: Rs 276.90 | The scrip was up 5 percent after the firm was picked by State Bank of India as the Solution Provider for Kanpur Metro Project (KMP) under Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) for the implementation of Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC System), the company said in a release.

Intellect Design Arena | CMP: Rs 660.75 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the company that specialises in digital technologies for banking and insurance sectors bagged an order from State Bank of India for its digital wealth transformation.

Tanla Platforms | CMP: Rs 1,675.25 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company and Vodafone Idea announced a partnership making Tanla the exclusive provider of solutions to secure, encrypt and enhance performance for the entire international messaging traffic on the Vi network.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 482.30 | The stock rose over 3 percent after the auto major announced a price hike for its commercial vehicle range. "An increase in price in the range of 2.5 percent, will be implemented from January 1, 2022, and will be put into effect across segments of M&HCV, I&LCV, SCV and bus, basis individual model and variant of the vehicle,” the company said in a release.

Karda Constructions | CMP: Rs 18.75 | The share price jumped 10 percent after Eriska Investment Fund acquired 38 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 16.5 a share, the bulk deals data showed.

Rain Industries | CMP: Rs 218.85 | The stock was up over 3 percent after Pabrai Investment Funds bought a 2.05 percent stake in the company through open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 8 percent from 5.95 percent.