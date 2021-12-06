Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 6

Indian shares were hammered for the second consecutive session on December 6 amid rising concerns over Omicron variant. At close, the Sensex was down 949.32 points, or 1.65%, at 56,747.14, and the Nifty was down 284.40 points, or 1.65%, at 16,912.30.

Inox Wind | CMP: Rs 136.60 | The share tumbled over 6 percent on December 6. The board of directors of Inox Wind’s material subsidiary Inox Green Energy Services approved fund raising, by way of an initial public offer of its equity shares comprising fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 crore (fresh issue) and/ or an offer of sale of equity shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders of the company, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 244.50 | The stock was down 4 percent. The Securities Issuance Committee of the board of directors approved the public issue by the company of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount up to Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 800 crores, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore, which is within the shelf limit of Rs 2,000 crore.

Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 942 | The scrip shed 2 percent on December 6. The firm recently won its "biggest" domestic order worth Rs 720 million from an Indian OEM in the MHCV segment to be executed over a four-year period, the company said in the release.

Eris Lifesciences | CMP: Rs 686 | The share slipped 2 percent on December 6. The company announced that it had formed a 10-year joint venture with MJ Biopharm to enter the insulin segment. The objective is to expand the product portfolio to offer biotherapeutic options to cardio-metabolic patients, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 1,962.35 | The share price slipped over 2 percent on December 6. The company has entered into a joint venture with the TDI group to develop a residential project in New Delhi. "Godrej Properties has entered into a joint venture with TDI group to develop an ultra-luxury residential project in Connaught Place, one of the most premium locations within the Central Business District of New Delhi," the company said in the release.

Jubilant Ingrevia | CMP: Rs 578 | The stock ended in the red on December 6. The company approved the buyback of 1,000, 7.90 percent secured rated listed redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore.

Karda Constructions | CMP: Rs 17.15 | The share price jumped over 4 percent after Societe Generale acquired 36 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 16.65 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Kirloskar Oil Engines | CMP: Rs 190 | The stock was down over 3 percent on December 6. Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund India Taxshield Open bought 10 lakh shares and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund India Prima Plus acquired 30 lakh shares in the company at Rs 180 a share. However, Nalanda India Equity Fund sold 22,28,570 shares and Nalanda India Fund offloaded 29,71,430 at Rs 180.92 a share on the NSE, bulk deals data showed.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings | CMP: Rs 752.60 | The share price ended in the red even after India Ratings & Research upgraded the company's long-term issuer rating to 'AA' from 'AA-' and the outlook is stable.