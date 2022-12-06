Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 6

Sandip Das

The equity benchmarks ended lower in a volatile session on December. The Sensex closed 208.24 points, or 0.33%, down at 62,626.36 and the Nifty slipped 58.20 points, or 0.31%, to 18,642.80.IDBI Bank | CMP: Rs 58.30 | The stock jumped over 7 percent on December 6. A consortium of foreign funds and investment firms will be allowed to own more than 51% in IDBI Bank Ltd, the government said on December 6. The current guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India restrict foreign ownership in new private banks. The central bank's residency criteria for promoters applies only to newly set up banks and would not apply to an existing entity like IDBI Bank, the department of investment and public asset management said in a response to interested bidders' queries, a Reuters report said.Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 8,715 | The share price ended in the red on December 6. Maruti Suzuki announced a recall of 9,125 vehicles manufactured between November 2 and 28, 2022 to fix possible belt defects. The affected models are Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara.Dhunseri Tea Industries | CMP: Rs 266 | The stock hit a 20 percent upper circuit after the firm signed a memorandum of understanding with Apeejay Tea for the acquisition of two tea estates in Assam for Rs 109 crore.Tata Power | CMP: Rs 228.60 | The scrip added 2 percent on December 6. Tata Power is looking to take its renewable energy capacity to 25 gigawatt by 2030, a near 5x increase from the current 5.6 GW, which would primarily be driven by the solar sector. Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha also announced a Rs 6,000-crore capital investment in Odisha. The company would also set up 1,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points, 1,00,000 solar pumps, microgrids, rooftop and floating solar plants over the next five years, he said.PTC India Financial Services | CMP: Rs 17.80 | The stock ended in the green on December 6. PTC Industries has taken up a developmental contract for critical components for DRDO–GTRE’s Combat Aircraft Engine development programme, the firm said in an exchange filing.Inox Green Energy | CMP: Rs 57.40 | The share price shed over 3 percent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 11.87 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 11.58 crore posted in Q1 FY23. Total Income from operations rose 4.3% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 65.87 crore in Q2 FY23. EBITDA stood at Rs 19.17 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 18.93 crore in Q1 FY23. Total expenses increased 4.65% QoQ to Rs 82.40 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2022. EPC, O&M, common infrastructure facility expenses jumped 53.84% to Rs 28 crore while employee benefits expense rose 5.91% to Rs 6.27 crore during the period under review.Go Fashion | CMP: Rs 1,155 | The scrip ended in the green on December 6. Canara Robeco Mutual Fund account Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund bought 3.2 lakh shares in Go Fashion India via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,140 per share, which were worth Rs 36.48 crore.IRB Infra | CMP: Rs 283.40 | The stock price added over 2 percent after the firm and its InvIT subsidiary IRB Infrastructure Trust collectively reported a 39% increase in the toll collection in November 2022 on year-on-year basis across all projects. The company reported a toll collection of Rs 365.95 crore in November, up from Rs 262.81 crore in November 2021.Gravita India | CMP: Rs 381.55 | The share ended in the green after the company announced that Gravita Togo SAU, a step-down subsidiary of the company situated in Togo, West Africa, started commercial production of aluminium castalloys from a new recycling plant having an annual capacity of around 4,000 MTP A. The company is expecting an additional revenue of approximately Rs 60 crore per annum with gross margins of approximately 26% from the new capacity.Angel One | CMP: Rs 1,567 | The share price ended in the green on December 6 after the firm saw a 66.5% YoY increase in its client base as it reached the 12.19 million mark with 0.32 million gross client acquisition in November 2022. It also witnessed strong business growth with 70.82 million orders, registering an increase of 23.8% YoY.