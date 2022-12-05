Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 5

The Indian benchmark indices ended flat in a volatile session on December 5. The Sensex closed 33.90 points, or 0.05%, down at 62,834.60, while the Nifty was up 4.9 points or 0.03%, at 18,701.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | CMP: Rs 241.10 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after the company reported a 75 percent growth in disbursements in November. "The business continued its momentum with the disbursement of approximately Rs 4,500 crore delivering a 75 percent YoY growth on the backdrop of a positive macro environment," the company told exchanges in a business update. The year-to-date disbursement at approximately Rs 31,050 crore registered a year-on-year growth of 99 percent. Healthy disbursement trends led to a strong gross asset book of approximately Rs 76,300 crore, growing around 3.4 percent over September 2022, it said.

Jindal Stainless | CMP: Rs 179.10 | The scrip ended in the green after the company signed a contract with ReNew Power, the country’s largest renewable energy company, to develop a utility-scale captive renewable energy project for the supply of power to its facility in Jajpur, Odisha.

Dhanlaxmi Bank | CMP: Rs 19.40 | The share price gained over 5 percent on December 5. The board of Dhanlaxmi Bank approved raising Rs 300 crore by the bank through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in the form of Basel III compliant Tier 2 bonds in one or more tranches over a period of time.

IIFL Wealth Management | CMP: Rs 1,788 | The stock ended in the red on December 5. Promoter Nirmal Madhu Family Private Trust offloaded shares worth Rs 94.50 crore as it sold 5.25 lakh shares via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,800.08 a share.

Persistent Systems | CMP: Rs 4,264.70 | The share price ended in the red on December 5. Brokerage firm JP Morgan downgraded the Pune-based engineering, research & development (ER&D) firm. JP Morgan said it does not see any positive catalyst for a further re-rating on the stock. The brokerage finds Persistent to be fairly valued at 32 times one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio, adding the current valuations imply a 17 percent Compounded Annual Growth Rate for the next decade, a CNBC-TV18 report said.

Bank of India | CMP: Rs 86.30 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the firm raised Rs 1,500 crore by allotting Basel-III compliant additional Tier-I bonds to seven investors. The bonds issue opened on December 1 and received a good response, getting bids worth Rs 6,367 crore against an offer size of Rs 1,500 crore.

BCL Industries | CMP: Rs 387 | The stock price rose over 2 percent after the firm said it has been allocated 4.9 crore litres of Ethanol, from the manufacturing unit at Bathinda (Punjab) with an order value of around Rs 285 crore, to be supplied to the OMC. The distillery unit of the company has also bagged an order to supply 1.65 crore litres of ethanol to Reliance Industries Ltd with an order value of Rs 107 crore.

SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 39.70 | The stock added 2 percent on December 5 after the company said that its operations, safety processes & systems were found to be in order by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). "Comprehensive audit by ICAO establishes SpiceJet as a safe airline. Our systems & processes are in order and at par with global best practices & safety standards", SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said.

Inox Green Energy | CMP: Rs 59.20 | The scrip ended 2 percent down after the company posted a net loss of Rs 11.87 crore on a consolidated basis for the quarter ended September FY23, widening from a loss of Rs 11.58 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 61.9 crore from Rs 61.79 crore in the same period.