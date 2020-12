Except energy, all other sectoral indices ended in the green, with the Nifty Bank index rising 2 percent. Metal, infra, pharma and FMCG indices rose 1 percent each.

The benchmark indices rallied a percent and ended at record closing highs after the RBI left the key rates unchanged and maintained its accommodative stance. At close, the Sensex was up 446.90 points, or 1 percent, at 45,079.55, and the Nifty was up 124.60 points, or 0.95 percent, at 13,258.50.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 494.50 | The share price gained 3 percent after it beat Reliance Jio in new mobile subscriber addition in September after a gap of four years. Bharti Airtel-led mobile subscriber growth in September 2020 with a net addition of 3.77 million new customers. It was followed by Reliance Jio with a net addition of 1.46 million. Disclosure: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,390.10 | The stock added a percent after the private lender said it was working on a war footing to strengthen its IT infrastructure. After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) halted the launch of all-new digital products of HDFC Bank, its newly inducted CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan on December 3 said the bank would comply with the central bank's regulations and wait for clearance before launching new products. Brokerage firm CLSA maintained a 'buy' call on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,700. Motilal Oswal Financial Services, too, had a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,500.

ADF Foods | CMP: Rs 526.25 | The stock price jumped 5 percent after Infinity Holdings acquired 12 lakh equity shares. Infinity Holdings acquired 12 lakh equity shares in ADF Foods at Rs 499.04 per share and 4 lakh shares at Rs 501.2 per share on the National Stock Exchange. Dangi Alpana Sanjay also bought 2,21,536 equity shares in the company at Rs 499.98 per share.

UltraTech Cement | CMP: Rs 5,089.80 | The stock jumped 4 percent after broking houses maintained 'buy' rating on the stock. CLSA maintained a buy call and raised the target to Rs 5,900 from Rs 5,600 per share. Macquarie has maintained 'outperform' rating with the target at Rs 5,362. Nomura has reiterated buy with the target at Rs 6,100.

NCC | CMP: Rs 51.85 | The share price gained over 8 percent after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, his wife, Rekha, and group companies increased shareholding in the construction firm to 13.7 percent. "From November 4, 2014 till December 3, 2020, persons acting in my concert have acquired total 1,25,51,168 equity shares of NCC. This amounts to an acquisition of more than 2 percent of total paid-up equity of NCC," Jhunjhunwala told the exchange.

Tata Power | CMP: Rs 71.50 | The stock was up more than 3 percent after the company received the Letter of Intent from the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in Odisha’s five circles of WESCO consisting of Rourkela, Burla, Bhawanipatna, Bolangir, Bargargh and six circles of SOUTHCO. As per conditions of bid documentation, Tata Power will hold 51 percent equity with management control and the State-owned GRIDCO will have the remaining 49 percent equity stake in the company.

NITCO | CMP: Rs 26.25 | The share price jumped 5 percent after tile sales volume in November recorded a 21 percent sequential increase over the month of October 2020. With this, November 2020 sales volume reached 111 percent of the tile volumes in November 2019. The company sees the momentum to continue during the next few months.

State Bank of India | CMP: Rs 264.05 | The stock was up 3 percent after Fitch Ratings affirmed State Bank of India's (SBI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The outlook is negative. The agency has also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb', Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BBB-' and Support Rating (SR) at '2'.

Airline stocks gain | Shares of airline companies, including SpiceJet and Interglobe Aviation jumped 10 percent and 5 percent, respectively, after the government said that airlines in India will be able to sell seats up to 80 percent of their pre-COVID capacity on domestic flights, up from the existing 70 percent, in a further relaxation of restrictions for the sector hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.