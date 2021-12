Benchmark indices ended on a positive note on the last day of 2021, led by auto, bank, metal and oil & gas stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 459.50 points, or 0.80%, at 58,253.82, and the Nifty was up 150 points, or 0.87%, at 17,354.

CMS Info Systems | CMP: Rs 241 | The scrip jumped over 11 percent on December 31. The cash management company saw a muted listing amid lower-than-expected IPO subscription and spoilt investor sentiment due to rising Omicron cases. The stock opened at a 2 percent premium on December 31. The initial public offering of CMS Info Systems was subscribed 1.95 times during December 21-23. The portion for retail investors was booked 2.15 times and the quota for qualified institutional buyers saw 1.98 times subscription. Non-institutional investors bid for 1.45 times the shares reserved for them.

Essar Shipping | CMP: Rs 13.40 | The scrip surged over 19 percent on December 31 despite India Opportunities Growth Fund Ltd - Pinewood Strategy selling 20 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 11 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Indigo Paints | CMP: Rs 2,107 | The stock price gained over 8 percent after Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating. Accordingly, the brokerage firm expects it to deliver a sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of ~28%/ 35%/41% over FY21–24E. It further expects it to continue to do so in the coming years as well.

Time Technoplast | CMP: Rs 76.20 | The stock price gained over 3 percent after the firm received a prestigious single order from renowned Public Sector Gas Distribution Company for supply of Cascades with Carbon Fiber Reinforced Type-V Composite Cylinder. This order is in addition to earlier communicated order booking of Rs 150 crore (approximately).

Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,791.95 | The share ended in the red on December 31. The company approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Allyis India Private Limited and the company’s wholly owned subsidiary viz., Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc. approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Green Investments LLC, holding company for Allyis Group.

Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 864.90 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the firm in an exchange filing said that the promoters along with the persons acting in concert holds 1,95,94,804 equity shares in steel strips wheels Limited, which is 62.77 percent of the total paid up capital of the company and out of which 48,92,694 equity shares were pledged which is 15.67 percent of total paid up capital of the company and 24.97 percent of total promoter shareholding.

IDFC | CMP: Rs 63.20 | The share price surged over 13 percent after the IDFC First Bank said that its board has favoured the merger of IDFC Ltd and IDFC Financial Holding Co Ltd (promoter group) with the bank. The said corporate restructuring activity will be subject to approval by the boards, shareholders and other necessary statutory/regulatory approvals, the private lender added.

PB Fintech | CMP: Rs 954.90 | The stock price gained over 2 percent after the board of directors of PB Fintech at its meeting held on December 29, 2021, approved further investment of an amount not exceeding Rs 700 crore in one or more tranches in Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company during the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Cadila Health | CMP: Rs 483.20 | The stock ended in the green on December 31. Zydus Cadila’s US subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Pimavanserin Capsules in the strength of 34 mg. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ Ahmedabad.