The benchmark indices gained for the six straight session and ended near the day's high on December 30, with the Nifty ending a shy of the 14,000-mark. At close, the Sensex was up 133.14 points, or 0.28%, at 47,746.22 and the Nifty was up 49.40 points, or 0.35%, at 13,982.

UPL | CMP: Rs 465.80 | The stock gained over 2 percent after the company completed the pre-payment of $410 million of 3.25 percent Senior Notes due October 2021. The prepayment, which concluded on December 28, 2020, was done using the cash on its balance sheet, the company said. UPL was committed to deleveraging its balance sheet on the back of strong business prospects, agriculture commodity prices and favourable agronomic conditions, the company said.

IFGL Refractories | CMP: Rs 294.60 | The share price zoomd 20 percent after ICRA upgraded credit rating assigned for Rs 173 crore line of credit. Based on a review of the latest developments, the Rating Committee of ICRA, after due consideration, upgraded the long-term rating to ICRAIAA- (pronounced ICRA double A minus) from [ICRA]A+ (pronounced ICRA A plus), assigned to the company's Rs 173 crore Line of Credit, IFGL Refractories said in an exchange filing.

JSPL | CMP: Rs 265.20 | The stock was up over 2 percent after the company received regular supplier status from the Indian Railways to supply 60kg 880 grade (90UTS) rails. With this, Indian Railways, its subsidiary and track-laying contractors can source 60kg 880 grade rails manufactured by JSPL and utilise them for their ongoing and upcoming projects, the company said in the release.

Kalpataru Power Transmission | CMP: Rs 318 | The stock price added 3 percent after the company bagged new orders in T&D business and EPC of about Rs 900 crore. Kalpataru Power Transmission secured new orders/notification of award, including an order in the T&D business from overseas market and EPC orders for pipeline laying and associated works in India, the company said in an exchange filing.

JMC Projects (India) | CMP: Rs 68.50 | The share was up 3 percent after the company said it got orders of Rs 698 crore for building works in South India. "We are pleased with the new order wins in our B&F (Buildings & Factories) business. Our recent orders have further strengthened JMC's position in the Southern India B&F market. Our order inflows for the current year has crossed Rs 6,700 crore. We remain confident to achieve our targeted numbers for the financial year 2020-21," said S K Tripathi, CEO & deputy managing director, JMC Projects.

EID Parry | CMP: Rs 356 | The stock jumped more than 6 percent after the company sold 58.5 lakh shares in Coromandel International in the open market at Rs 803.19 per share. Coromandel shares fell over 5 percent and ended December 30 at Rs 802.50 per share.

Sterlite Tech | CMP: Rs 187.95 | The stock price was up over 4 percent on December 30. China’s massive deployment of 5G base stations was leading to higher demand for fibre, said Anand Agarwal, Group CEO of Sterlite Technologies. “China has deployed 700-1000 base stations in 2020 and they are planning to double that in the next year for 5G. For 5G base station, it is important that every single base station is backhauled with optical fibre. So, trend-wise, we can see that since China is deploying 5G in a massive manner, we can see that the fibre demand should increase in China. We are seeing this trend also coming in from all markets,” Agarwal said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

AstraZeneca Pharma | CMP: Rs 4,655 | The share price gained over 2 percent after Britain on December 30 became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus, Reuters reported. "The government has today accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for use," the health ministry said.

APL Apollo Tubes | CMP: Rs 835 | The stock added 2 percent after CARE Ratings revised credit rating on the bank loan facilities of the company to AA from AA-, with a stable outlook.