Benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the volatile session on the F&O expiry day on December 30. At close, the Sensex was down 12.17 points or 0.02% at 57,794.32, while the Nifty closed 9.60 points or 0.06% lower at 17,204.

Interglobe Aviation | CMP: Rs 1,980.05 | The stock ended in the red on December 30. IndiGo's chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta assured shareholders of the airline that the company will emerge stronger after facing nearly two years of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the extraordinary-general meeting (EGM) of InterGlobe Aviation, Dutta said that while at the moment, flight bookings have taken a hit given the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the aviation industry in India is still showing strong signs of recovery and any fall in bookings is likely to be temporary.

Ipca Labs | CMP: Rs 2,175 | The stock added over 2 percent after the board of directors of Krebs Biochemicals at its meeting held on December 30, 2021 approved the allotment of 1,00,00,000, Redeemable Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (RNNCPS) of Rs 100 each aggregating Rs 100 crore, on private placement basis to M/s IPCA Laboratories Limited, a promoter group company.

RBL Bank | CMP: Rs 130.90 | The share price tumbled over 9 percent after the bank wrote-off Rs 300 crore loan within seven months of being sanctioned. The key reason for RBI's sudden intervention in private lender RBL Bank was a Rs 300-crore loan that was written off within seven months of being sanctioned, sources said, according to a Mint report.

Rane Holdings | CMP: Rs 637.70 | The stock price jumped over 6 percent after the board of directors of Rane Holdings at the meeting held on December 29 approved the divestment of 87,383 equity shares representing 1 percent of the total shareholding of Rane TRW Steering Systems Private Limited (RTSS/JV) to ZF Automotive JV LLC, USA (ZF)," the company said in its press release. The company sold 1 percent stake in JV for a consideration of Rs 20.16 crore.

Granules India | CMP: Rs 336.95 | The share ended in the red on December 30. The company said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic Amphetamine mixed salts indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

Kalpataru Power | CMP: Rs 374 | The scrip rose over 4 percent after the company won orders for power transmission projects. Kalpataru Power Transmission has secured new orders/notifications of award of Rs 1,560 crore from India, Africa, CIS and South America, it said in a release. The company's international subsidiary has secured new power transmission projects in Europe.

BSE | CMP: Rs 1,913 | Shares of the company was down 2 percent after broking firm Investec downgraded the stock to sell from hold. The broking house has kept the target at Rs 1,720 per share. According to the brokerage, the company is cyclically at peak earnings & valuations and expects a sequential decline in earnings in FY23. The current valuation is untenable as the company is trading at a significant premium to global peers, it added.

Blue Dart Express | CMP: Rs 6,290 | The stock was up 2 percent after ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating at AA and short-term rating at A1+ assigned to the company's banking facilities. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | CMP: Rs 229.05 | The scrip added over 2 percent on December 30. The company has raised Rs 5,346.6 crore as it has approved allotment of 25,24,50,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 211.79 per share to Cintra INR Investments BV and Bricklayers Investment Pte Ltd.