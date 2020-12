The PSU Bank index rose nearly 5 percent, the metal index added 2 percent while auto and energy indices rose 1 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices jumped 0.6-0.8 percent.

Indian benchmark indices ended flat on December 3 after hitting new highs in the early trade. At the close, the Sensex was up 14.61 points, or 0.03 percent, at 44,632.65 and the Nifty was up 20.10 points, or 0.15 percent, at 13,133.90.

HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,381 | The stock was down more than a percent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked the private lender to stop sourcing new credit card customers and halt the launch of business activities planned under the Digital 2.0 programme, taking note of recent outages in internet banking.

SBI | CMP: Rs 256.40 | The share price gained 4 percent after CLSA maintained a 'buy' call on the stock. The research firm also raised the target to Rs 360 from Rs 330 per share. The stock has gained 25 percent in the past four months but CLSA still sees value in the stock.

Nava Bharat Ventures | CMP: Rs 57.10 | The stock was up 3 percent after the company entered into a conversion agreement with Tata Steel Mining. The company has entered into a conversion agreement with Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel (TSL), with which a similar arrangement subsisted, for the conversion of high carbon ferrochrome.

Fermenta Biotech | CMP: Rs 330.95 | The share price jumped over 7 percent after the company's US arm acquired membership interest in AGD Nutrition. Fermenta Biotech USA, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, acquired 52 percent of the membership interest in AGD Nutrition LLC, the company said in an exchange filing.

Titan Company | CMP: Rs 1,416.90 | The stock added 2 percent on December 3. Brokerages and analysts said a strong wedding season, pent-up demand and stable gold prices were boosting the demand for jewellery which augurs well for Titan. Emkay has a 'buy' call on Titan with a target price of Rs 1,450, raised from Rs 1,300.

Ahluwalia Contracts | CMP: Rs 257.95 | The stock ended in the green after the company secured new order aggregating to Rs 533.90 crore for the redevelopment of LTMG Hospital, Sion F/N Ward - Construction of Nursing College and RMO Residence Building Located behind the college building at LTMG Hospital etc, Sion Hospital, Mumbai.

Bank of India | CMP: Rs 48.75 | The share gained more than 2 percent after the bank said it was going to acquire the remaining 49 percent stake in its two subsidiaries. Bank of India has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with AXA investment Managers Asia Holdings Private Limited (AXA IM) whereby Bank of India has agreed to purchase AXA IM's entire 49% equity shares in BOI AXA Investment Managers Private Limited (BAIM) and entire 49% equity shares in BOI AXA Trustee Services Private Limited (BATS).

Indoco Remedies | CMP: Rs 291 | The stock was up over 2 percent after Dovetail India Fund Class 6 Shares bought 5 lakh shares of the company at Rs 265.31 apiece on the NSE, amounting to 0.58 percent stake, data available on NSE showed.

Alembic Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,015 | The share price gained over 2 percent after the company received the US health regulator's nod for metolazone tablets used to reduce swelling and water retention caused by heart failure or kidney diseases. The company received Food & Drug Administration's final approval for metolazone tablets USP 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg, it said in an exchange filing.