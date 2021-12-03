Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 3

Indian Benchmark indices snapped the two-day winning streak and ended lower, with the Sensex closing below the 58,000-mark. At close, the Sensex was down 764.83 points, or 1.31%, at 57,696.46, and the Nifty was down 205 points, or 1.18%, at 17,196.70.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 7,200 | The stock ended in the red after CLSA downgraded the stock to “sell” from “underperform” and cut the target to Rs 6,420 from Rs 6,550 a share. The brokerage firm said that if the company loses share in the SUV segment, it may lose 600 Bps market share in the passenger vehicle segment over FY20-22.

Indian Energy Exchange | CMP: Rs 255.90 | The share rose over 5 percent as shares traded ex-bonus with the record date set for December 6 for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares, subject to the approval of shareholders that is being obtained through postal ballot (including e-voting).

Sun Pharma Advanced Research | CMP: Rs 254 | The scrip was up 2 percent after the firm entered into an agreement with Biomodifying LLC (Biomodifying) to exclusively licence its intellectual property, including all patents and patent applications owned or controlled by the firm, along with antibodies developed for multiple uses for cancer, the company said in its release.

Jubilant Ingrevia | CMP: Rs 586 | The share price gained over 4 percent after the company at its meeting on December 2, 2021 approved buy-back of 1,000 7.90% Secured Rated Listed Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore.

Angel One | CMP: Rs 1,142 | The stock price ended in the green on December 3. The broking company reported that its client base during November grew to 7.32 million from 6.93 million in the previous month and was up about 146 percent on year. In November, the company’s overall average daily turnover rose 9.5 percent on month and 219 percent on year to Rs 7,217 billion.

Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 349.10 | The scrip jumped over 4 percent after the company said its board would meet on December 7 to consider and approve an interim dividend on equity shares for FY22. The record date for eligibility of interim dividend, if any, would be December 15, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,800 | The share price ended in the green on December 3. L&T and Kemroc have entered into a distribution agreement that will facilitate Kemroc products to be distributed and promoted in the Indian market by L&T.

KEC International | CMP: Rs 431.30 | The stock ended in the red on December 3 despite the firm securing new orders of Rs 1,065 crore across its various businesses. Its transmission & distribution business has secured orders for projects in India, Middle East, Africa, and Americas. The railways business has secured an order for the construction of railway siding in the conventional segment in India.

Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 100.95 | The share added over 4 percent after the firm submitted a bid to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for a six-lane link road (NH-1665) with paved shoulder configuration to Mopa Airport in Goa on EPC mode. The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) and the quoted bid price of the project is Rs 76,941 crore.