The benchmark indices ended lower in a volatile session of trade on December 29. At close, the Sensex was down 90.99 points, or 0.16%, at 57,806.49 and the Nifty was down 19.70 points, or 0.11%, at 17,213.60.

BASF | CMP: Rs 3,050.50 | The share price jumped 6 percent after the company told exchanges that BASF SE, Germany (Ultimate Holding Company of BASF India Ltd) had informed that the company has reached an agreement to divest its manufacturing site in Quincy, Florida and the associated attapulgite business for a purchase price of $60 million to Clariant. The transaction is expected to close in 2022, subject to the approval of the relevant competition commission and anti-trust authorities.

Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,269 | The stock gained 3 percent on the firm's plan to invest Rs 300 crore to build capacity for 5 lakh EVs per annum. The company announced a new electric vehicle manufacturing unit at Akurdi, CNBC-TV18 said. The first electric vehicle is expected to roll out from the new facility by June 2022 for India and for exports, the auto major said.

PG Electroplast | CMP: Rs 820.90 | The scrip rose over 5 percent on December 29. The company has begun manufacturing LED televisions for two customers at its Greater Noida facility. It has an installed capacity of 500,000 units of TV with screen sizes of up to 70 inches, the company said.

Amara Raja Batteries | CMP: Rs 623 | The share ended in the green on December 29. The battery maker announced plans to invest in InoBat Auto, a European technology developer and manufacturer of premium innovative batteries for e-mobility. The initial investment will give Amara Raja a key foothold in the thriving European EV ecosystem, where multiple battery giga factories are being set up to support the region’s determined EV push, including in the UK, which is seeing a rising need to address a growing demand for electric vehicles, it added.

JB Chemicals | CMP: Rs 1,661.85 | The stock added a percent on December 29. The company said it is set to launch Molnupiravir 200 mg for the Indian market. Marketed under the brand name Molunamax, it will soon be available all across the country in the next month for the treatment of mild COVID-19, the company said in a release.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | CMP: Rs 272.50 | The scrip ended in the green on December 29. The company approved the declaration of an interim dividend of Rs 7.10 per equity share for FY2021-22. The board declared January 7, 2022 as the record date for reckoning eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the dividend.

GR Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 1,681 | The share price added 2 percent after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for the tender invited by Noida Metro Rail Corporation for part design and construction of elevated viaduct and 5 elevated stations, of Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail Project.

India Grid Trust | CMP: Rs 146.35 | The stock ended in the red on December 29. The consortium of IndiGrid 1 and IndiGrid 2, wholly-owned subsidiaries of India Grid Trust, has completed the acquisition of 100 percent paid-up capital and management control of Kallam Transmission, from REC Power Development and Consultancy.

SBI Card | CMP: Rs 920 | The share price ended in the green on December 29. Morgan Stanley has an overweight call on the stock with the target at Rs 1,350 a share. The brokerage firm said after a strong October for the industry, spending moderated in November adding that the cards in force for the company was up 1.6% month-on-month, a tad lower than the industry's 1.8%.