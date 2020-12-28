Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 28

The benchmark indices closed at a new high, with the Nifty going past 13,850 on the back of metal and financials. At close, the Sensex was up 380.21 points or 0.81% at 47,353.75 and the Nifty was up 123.90 points, or 0.90%, at 13,873.20.

DLF | CMP: Rs 232.40 | The share price gained more than 2 percent after the real estate player said it was acquiring a 51.8 percent stake in Fairleaf, a joint venture company. DLF Cyber City Developers Limited (DCCDL), a material subsidiary of DLF, holds a 48.2 percent stake in Fairleaf Real Estate Private Limited.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,002.65 | The stock ended in the green after the company said it will buy IMG Worldwide’s 50 percent stake in the joint venture entity. IMG Reliance Limited (IMG-R) is a joint venture between IMG Worldwide LLC (IMG) and RIL. IMG Singapore Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of IMG, holds 50 percent of the share capital of IMG-R. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 185.80 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after CLSA retained "buy" call on the stock with the target at Rs 220 per share. It is of the view that the EU-UK deal removes key overhang. The EU-UK agreement allows free trade of goods which removes a potential risk for JLR. JLR’s China volumes continue to strengthen MoM and continue to forecast a sequential volume recovery for JLR, it added.

Biocon | CMP: Rs 465.15 | The share price was down more than 3 percent after research firm CLSA reiterated its "sell" rating on the stock with the target at Rs 250 per share. The biotechnology major said its arm, Biocon Biologics, and Mylan have been informed by the US health regulator of a deferred action on the biologics licence application (BLA) for a biosimilar to drug Avastin, used in treating various types of cancers.

NIIT | CMP: Rs 207.65 | The stock was up over 3 percent after the company board approved a Rs 237-crore buyback plan. It approved an up to Rs 237-crore buyback proposal at Rs 240 per equity share. “...the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on December 24, 2020, has approved a proposal for buyback of up to 9,875,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company...for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 2,370,000,000," a regulatory filing said.

Paisalo Digital | CMP: Rs 624.70 | The share zoomed 20 percent after SBI Life Insurance bought 38 lakh shares of the company for Rs 186.20 crore. The open market transaction involved the acquisition of 38 lakh shares at Rs 489.99 each, the insurer said in a regulatory filing. It is not a related party transaction, the insurer added.

Tips Industries | CMP: Rs 326 | The stock jumped over 12 percent after the company announced a global deal with social media giant Facebook to licence its music for videos and other social experiences across Facebook and Instagram.

Dish TV India | CMP: Rs 13.90 | The stock price was down over 5 percent after the company said it received a demand notice from the government for a payment of Rs 4,164.05 crore, which includes licence fee and interest. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting through a letter dated December 24, 2020, asked the Essel group firm to pay the said sum towards licence fee from the period from the date of issuance of DTH licence till the financial year 2018-19, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Dixon Technologies | CMP: Rs 13,545 | The stock gained over 6 percent after homegrown electronics manufacturer Padget Electronics signed an agreement with Lenovo-owned Motorola to manufacture smartphones for the company in India, a regulatory filing revealed. Padget Electronics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dixon Technologies.