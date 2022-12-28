Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 28

Hariom Pipe Industries | CMP: Rs 367.05 | The stock closed 6 percent higher after the company decided to acquire the operating assets of RP Metal Sections, the galvanized pipe and cold roll coil manufacturer. This unit is spread across 13.83 acres of land in Perundurai, Tamilnadu. The transaction cost is Rs 55 crore.

Kwality Pharma | CMP: Rs 392 | Republic of Bulgaria accepted the application by Kwality Pharma for an EU audit visit and the Bulgarian Drug Agency will soon carry out an inspection of the company’s Cephalosporin and Oncology plant in Himachal Pradesh. The stock closed 5 percent higher in trade. Hester Biosciences | CMP: Rs 1837 | The company has signed an agreement towards receiving indigenously developed technology from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD), for the development and commercialisation of the Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H9N2 strain) Inactivated Vaccine for poultry. The stock closed about 2 percent higher on December 28. Adani Wilmar | CMP: Rs 578.30 | The counter saw 13.8 lakh shares (or 0.1 percent equity) worth Rs 80 crore change hands at an average of Rs 576 per share. The stock hit the upper circuit for the third day in a row. Adani Transmission | CMP: Rs 2570 | The company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in the name of “BEST Smart Metering Limited” on December 27. The stock closed 2.7 percent higher.

Indowind Energy | CMP: Rs 15.25 | The wind turbine manufacturer has decided to open its rights issue on January 27, till February 10, 2023. The rights entitlement ratio is in proportion to two shares for every five shares held by eligible equity shares. The rights issue price has been fixed at Rs 12 apiece. The stock gained almost 5 percent and hit the upper circuit. Suryoday Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 114.05 | The stock gained 6 percent after RBI approved the re-appointment of Baskar Babu Ramachandran as the MD & CEO of the bank for a period of three years, effective January 23, 2023.

S P Apparels | CMP: Rs 314.50 | Ace investor Ashish Ramesh Kacholia offloaded 1.64 lakh shares or 0.65 percent of shareholding in the company via open market transactions on Tuesday. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 307.1 per share. The scrip added over 1.5 percent on December 28.

It was a volatile day for markets and benchmark indices remained rangebound. The Sensex closed 17.15 points lower at 60,910 and the Nifty declined 0.05 percent to 18,122 on December 28. About 2,001 shares advanced, 1,381 shares declined, while 130 scrips remained unchanged. Take a look at the top gainers and losersRVNL | CMP: Rs 66.70 | Share price of Rail Vikas Nigam gained 5 percent and hit the upper circuit on December 28 after the company was appointed as the project implementation agency for the development of the UTF Harbor Project in the Maldives. "This is a strategic project of the government and the cost is pegged at Rs 1,544.60 crore," said the company in a press release.India Pesticides | CMP: Rs 263.40 | Share price of India Pesticides climbed almost 9 percent on December 28 after Shalvis Specialities, a wholly-owned subsidiary, received environmental clearance for setting up a manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh. According to an exchange filing, Shalvis will set up a manufacturing plant of agrochemicals and intermediates, API ingredients and fine chemicals in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh.