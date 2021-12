Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on December 28 led by the IT, auto, capital goods and banking names. At close, the Sensex was up 477.24 points or 0.83% at 57,897.48, and the Nifty was up 147 points or 0.86% at 17,233.30.

RBL Bank | CMP: Rs 145 | The share price was up over 2 percent after the company share get included under F&O ban on NSE. The security have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit. RBL Bank was under severe selling pressure, down 18.5 percent at Rs 140.95 on December 27, after the Reserve Bank of India on December 25 appointed Yogesh Dayal as an additional director on RBL's board and Vishwavir Ahuja, managing director and CEO, went on a medical leave with immediate effect. The bank announced it had extended the partnership with Bajaj Finance for co-branded credit cards for a period of 5 years till December 2026.

Sastasundar Ventures | CMP: Rs 466.85 | The stock jumped 5 percent after ace investor Ashish Kacholia acquired 2.25 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 447 per share. However, Microsec Vision Trust One sold 2.25 lakh shares at same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Supriya Lifescience | CMP: Rs 389.70 | The stock surged 42 percent at close on December 28. The pharma company started the first day of trade on a strong note as the stock listed with a massive 55.11 percent premium on December 28, backed by solid subscription numbers, and healthy financials with strong return ratios.

The Great Eastern Shipping Company | CMP: Rs 295 | The scrip ended in the green on December 28. The company's board approved share buyback worth up to Rs 225 crore at maximum Rs 333 per share.

BSE | CMP: Rs 1,944.80 | The scrip jumped 6 percent on December 28. A meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021.

Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 944.95 | The share ended in the green after the company received an LoI worth USD 3 million per annum from Major Tier 1 Axle Manufacturer in Mexico for manufacturing of front axle beam.

Ajanta Pharma | CMP: Rs 2,265 | The stock price was up 4 percent after the board of directors approved today buyback of up to 11,20,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each by the company at a price of Rs 2,550 per equity share payable in cash, as per the company's press release.

Siemens | CMP: Rs 2,402.10 | The scrip added 2 percent on December 28. A joint venture between TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (a Tata Group Company) and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH (subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services) under Public Private Partnership Route (PPP) will develop the metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. The joint venture has formed a special purpose company called Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited.

Sun Pharma | CMP: Rs 818.60 | The stock gained 3 percent after the company announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from DCGI to manufacture and market a generic version of MSD and Ridgeback’s molnupiravir under the brand name Molxvir in India.