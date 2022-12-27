Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 27

On December 27, the Sensex gained 361.01 points to end at 60,927. Nifty climbed 117.70 points or 0.65 percent to 18,132. About 2,504 shares advanced, 889 shares declined, and 120 remained unchanged. Take a look at some of the big movers and shakers

Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 111.30 | China will scrap quarantine for travellers from 8 January, officials said, making this the last major shift from the country's zero-Covid policy. As the country reopens its borders, steel demand is set to surge, believe analysts. As a result, metal stocks rallied in trade on Tuesday, with Tata Steel ending 6 percent higher.

Time Technoplast | CMP: Rs 88.70 | The stock soared almost 6 percent as the company won repeat orders from Adani Total Gas for the supply of CNG Cascades made from Type-IV composite cylinders for a total consideration of nearly Rs 75 crore. Delivery of these cascades will begin from January 2023.

Laurus Labs | CMP: Rs 375.50 | A flash fire at Laurus Labs' API manufacturing plant (Unit 3) in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli caused the death of four workers. One employee has been seriously injured, the company said in its statement. The stock closed 1.6 percent lower in trade.

Shree Renuka Sugars | CMP: Rs 57.90 | Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution announced a 100 percent incentive on sugar sacrificed for producing ethanol from B-heavy molasses, sugarcane juice and syrup on December 26. "This will boost stock holding limits for sugar mills and monthly allocation for sales will increase", Atul Chaturvedi, executive chairman, Shree Renuka Sugars told Moneycontrol. Sugar stocks surged in trade, with Shree Renuka ending 6 percent higher.

Dev Information Technology | CMP: Rs 125.80 | The Ahmedabad-based IT services and products company sold a 5.45 percent stake in Dev Accelerator (DevX), a managed co-working space business, at a valuation of Rs 104 crore. This secondary sale brings down Dev IT’s shareholding in DevX from 41.26 percent to 35.81 percent. The stock gained 11.92 percent today.

Bank of Maharashtra | CMP: Rs 31.40 | The public sector lender has raised Rs 880 crore after allotment of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds to nine allottees upon receipt of application money. The said bonds will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the BSE. The stock gained 6.8 percent on December 27.

Mahindra CIE | Rs 328.80 | Automotive component manufacturer Mahindra CIE gained close to 5 percent over the board’s decision to sell off its German CV forging operational segment. Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes this is a step in the right direction and has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360.

NBCC | CMP: Rs 37.45 | The stock closed 2.3 percent higher after the company bagged a construction order worth Rs 69 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation (OPTCL). The company has to construct a new multistoried quarter complex consisting of 100 quarters by demolishing the existing 224 quarters at Bhoinager, Bhubaneswar.

Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 442.50 | The stock gained 1.21 percent after the firm's joint venture company Tergene Biotech received a recommendation from the CDSCO's expert committee for a grant of permission for pneumococcal 15-valent (PCV15) vaccine. It is used to protect infants, young children, and adults against disease caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus).