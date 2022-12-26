Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 26

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

On December 26, Sensex gained 721 points to end at 60,566. Nifty rose 207.80 points or 1.17 percent, ending above the 18,000 mark. About 2,787 shares advanced, 733 shares declined, while 129 scrips remained unchanged. Take a look at the top 10 movers of the dayCan Fin Homes | CMP: Rs 516 | The stock gained over 5 percent after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reiterated its Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630. “Despite the vacant MD/CEO position, the business momentum under the interim leadership of DMD Amitabh Chatterjee and CFO Prashanth Joishy has remained strong,” said the domestic brokerage. It sees loan book and PAT CAGR of 17%/19%, respectively, over FY22-FY25E.Aurionpro Solutions | CMP: Rs 330| The stock gained 9 percent after its US-based subsidiary received a “significant” new order from a payment facilitator that is already its existing client. The order is valued at $18 million (approx Rs 150 crore) and will be spread over three years commencing with the calendar year 2023.Inox Green Energy Services| CMP: Rs 45 | Newly-listed Inox Green Energy Services gained over 10 percent on December 26 as the company announced its first-ever acquisition of an independent O&M (Operations and Maintenance) wind service provider. Without naming the company, Inox Green informed in an exchange filing that the wind service provider has a 230+ MW fleet that operates majorly in South India.NDTV | CMP: Rs 345 | The stock price of news broadcaster New Delhi Television rose over 4 percent intraday after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said they would transfer their 27.26 percent stake in the company to the Adani Group. With this, the group will now own nearly 65 percent stake in NDTV. The stock ended 1.4 percent higher.NMDC | CMP: Rs 116 | Share price of state-run NMDC gained almost 4 percent after domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services revised its target price on the stock to Rs 138 from Rs 134 earlier. The brokerage firm believes China reopening augurs well for NMDC as demand for iron ore will surge globally. Capex-intensive plans will also reduce after demerger of steel plant, and thus, the brokerage has increased its FY23/24 EBITDA estimate by 3 percent/4 percent.Infibeam Avenues | CMP: Rs 16.05 | The fintech company has received perpetual license from the Reserve Bank of India for its bill payments business, BillAvenue. With this, BillAvenue will operate as a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) under Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). The perpetual license would help the company to offer safe, secure and uninterrupted services, it added. The stock ended 9.5 percent higher.L&T | CMP: Rs 2088 | The company bagged an order from the Tumakuru Industrial Township under the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor along with repeat orders from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, funded by the Asian Development Bank, L&T said in a press release. The value of the project is between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore. The stock closed 1.2 percent higher.GPT Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 53.25 | The stock hit 20 percent upper circuit after its subsidiary RMS GPT Ghana Limited bagged a contract worth Rs 123 crore from RMS Concrete Limited. Under the contract, RMS GPT Ghana has to manufacture and supply of 1,30,000 sets of standard gauge pre-stressed railway concrete sleepers.Suven Pharma | CMP: Rs 473 | Shares of Suven Pharma opened higher on December 26 but soon erased gains after private equity firm Advent International confirmed it will acquire a 'significant' stake in the company. It will hold 76.10 percent of the voting share capital after the open offer, while stake held by promoter group Jasti Property and Equity Holdings will come down to 9.9 percent from 60 percent. The stock ended 4.6 percent lower.Welspun Corp | CMP: Rs 217.40 | The stock gained 6.65 percent after the company announced commissioning of its coke oven plant in Anjar, Gujarat through Welspun Metallics, a wholly-owned subsidiary. The plant has a production capacity of approximately 210,000 MT per annum of coke which will primarily be used in the blast furnace for manufacturing of hot metal.