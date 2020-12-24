MARKET NEWS

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 24

Mid and smallcaps underperformed their large peers as the BSE midcap and smallcap indices closed 0.06 percent and 0.59 percent up, respectively.

Sandip Das
December 24, 2020 / 05:01 PM IST
Market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the green for the third consecutive session amid positive global cues. The Sensex closed 529 points, or 1.14 percent, higher at 46,973.54, while the Nifty settled at 13,749.25, with a gain of 148 points or 1.09 percent.
Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 516.25 | The share price was up over a percent after the telecom major added over 36 lakh users in October. Bharti Airtel continued adding subscribers in October ahead of Reliance Jio for the third straight month, taking its user base to 33.02 crore. The company added more than 36 lakh new users in October, according to the monthly subscription data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Representative image
ARSS Infra | CMP: Rs 22.30 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company received an order for a national highways' work. A work order of Rs 301.20 crore for execution of work of 4-laning of Itanagar to Banderdewa section of NH-415 from 51+700 to km 59-199 (Packape-C) on FPC mode in Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded in favour of the company by the office of chief engineer (Zone-V(I)) Director General (RD & Special Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Roads Transport & Highways, the company said in an exchange filing.
Orient Bell | CMP: Rs 183.10 | The stock jumped over 7 percent after Equity Intelligence India & Porinju Veliyath increased shareholding in the company to 5.02 percent from 4.91 percent.
Vi Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 10.10 | The stock price shed over 4 percent on reports that India had challenged the international arbitration court’s ruling in favour of Vodafone Plc in the retrospective tax case. It was reported that India on December 24 challenged the international arbitration court’s ruling in favour of Vodafone Plc in the retrospective tax case.
Vedanta | CMP: Rs 161.60 | The share price gained over 7 percent after CNBC-TV18 reported that Vedanta Resources would buy close to a 4.9 percent stake in the Indian arm through block deals. The promoter fixed the price at Rs 150-160 apiece. This will raise promotors' stake in the company to 55.04 percent from 50.14 percent. As per SEBI norms, promoters holding more than 25 percent but less than 75 percent are allowed to acquire up to 5 percent a year through such creeping acquisition.
Cement
Ambuja Cements, ACC | The stock prices of ACC gained over a percent while that of Ambuja Cements rose 4 percent after both firms announced the renewal of the current technology and know-how agreement (TKH Agreement) with Holcim Technology. As the existing TKH agreement was renewed, so was the existing charge at 1 percent of net revenues for two years.
SJVN | CMP: Rs 25.25 | The stock ended in the green after the Himachal Pradesh government during a cabinet meeting on December 23, 2020 decided to allot the 104 MW Tandi, 130 MW Rashil and 267 MW Sach Khas hydroelectric projects (total 501 MW) on Chenab Basin in Himachal Pradesh to the company.
Representative image: Reuters
Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 910.30 | The share price added over 2 percent after the company signed an exclusive agreement with COVAXX to develop and commercialise COVID vaccine UB-612 for India and UNICEF.
Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,992.95 | The stock gained over 2 percent on December 24. Reliance Jio added 22.28 lakh users in October against 14.61 lakh additions in September 2020. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Bharat Forge | CMP: Rs 523.55 | The stock shed over 2 percent after the German competition regulator imposed a fine of €32 million on three of the company's local subsidiaries as part of a settlement in two separate investigations.
first published: Dec 24, 2020 05:01 pm

