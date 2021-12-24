MARKET NEWS

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 24

Except IT, all other sectoral indices ended in the red. BSE midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5-1 percent.

Rakesh Patil
December 24, 2021 / 04:41 PM IST
Benchmark indices snapped three-day winning streak and ended lower on December 24. The Sensex was down 190.97 points or 0.33% at 57,124.31, and the Nifty was down 0.40% at 17,003.75.
Adani Enterprises | CMP: Rs 1696.45 | The share price rose 1 percent after it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - Adani Data Networks (ADNL) for providing robust and reliable domestic and international network connectivity services and bespoke solutions.
GPT Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 80.40 | The share price declined 6 percent despite company bagged order valued at Rs 56 crore. The contract has been awarded by Office of the Chief Administrative Officer Construction, East Central Railway, Mahendrughat, Patna, for construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Gomia Km 49/4-5 in lieu of L/C no. 11/A/T in between Chandrapura -Barkakana route in CIC section of Dhanbad Division.
Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 495.10 | The share price declined 2 percent despite CRISIL Ratings upgraded outlook to 'Positive' from 'Stable', while reaffirming long term rating at AA-.
Apollo Micro Systems | CMP: Rs 127.85 | The company share price increased by nearly 7 percent after it has bagged orders worth Rs 5.72 crore from DRDO.
HCL Technologies | CMP: Rs 1265.10 | The share price rose 3 percent after broking house Motilal Oswal maintains buy on HCL Technologies with a target at Rs 1430. “Given its deep capabilities in IMS and strategic partnerships, investments in Cloud, and Digital capabilities, we expect HCL Tech to emerge stronger on the back of an expected increase in enterprise demand for these services,” broking house said.
Lupin | CMP: Rs 897.15 | The company share price fell 1.6 percent despite it received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets, 40 mg, and 80 mg to market a generic equivalent of Edarbi Tablets, 40 mg, and 80 mg, of Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC.
Ajanta Pharma | CMP: Rs 2122 | The share price rose 3 percent as company board meeting is scheduled on December 28, 2021 to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of the company.
Mindteck | CMP: Rs 167.45 | The share price added 5 percent on December 24 after company announced another project win from a leader of mass spectrometry solutions. The project encompasses the optimization of application module software as an external module of instrument control and workflow module software.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering | CMP: Rs 655.95 | The company share price rose more than 16 percent after its Subsidiary Saraswati Sugar Mills (SSML) has commenced commercial production at the 100 KLPD ethanol plant after obtaining all statutory approvals.
Biocon | CMP: Rs 354.45 | The share price declined 5 percent after Biocon Biologics Ltd., a subsidiary of Biocon announced that US-based Equillium Inc. has expanded its EQUALISE study in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and Lupus Nephritis for Itolizumab to clinical centers in India. EQUALISE is a Phase 1b openlabel, proof-of-concept clinical study currently studying Lupus Nephritis patients in the Part B portion of the clinical trial.
