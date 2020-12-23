Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 23

The market logged healthy gains on December 23 amid mixed global cues. The Sensex closed 437 points, or 0.95%, higher at 46,444.18 and the Nifty gained 135 points, or 1%, at 13,601.10.

Ramco Systems | CMP: Rs 605.90 | The stock price jumped more than 6 percent after the company bagged a multi-million dollar deal. Ramco Systems has signed a multi-million dollar agreement with a global Fortune 500 major to unify and transform its payroll for 18 countries in the Asia- Pacific region on Ramco’s Managed Payroll Services, the company said in an exchange filing.

Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 380.25 | The stock was up 6 percent after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an EPC project worth Rs 1,001 crore in Rajasthan. Dilip Buildcon announced that the company and its JV partner Altis-Holding Corporation received a letter of acceptance on December 22 from the National Highways Authority of India for an EPC project for the construction of an eight-lane access-controlled expressway starting from new junction with NH-12 near village Ummedpura to major bridge over Takli river near Nayagoan Jaqeer village section of Delhi - Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) in Rajasthan, the company said in an exchange filing.

Wipro | CMP: Rs 384.95 | The stock gained over 5 percent on December 23. The IT major said its Rs 9,500-crore share buyback programme would commence on December 29 and close on January 11, 2021. Wipro said it has signed a $700-million deal with Metro AG that will see over 1,300 staff of the German wholesaler move to the Indian firm. "The estimated deal value for the duration of the first five years is approximately $700 million. With the intention to extend up to four additional years, it can be a potential spend of up to $1 billion," it said in a statement.

Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 496.15 | The share was up over 2 percent after the company entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Menarini. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that its Swiss subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty S.A., would have an exclusive licensing agreement with Menarini Group (Menarini) for commercialising its innovative nasal spray Ryaltris across 33 countries in Europe, including the Balkan region.

NCC | CMP: Rs 57.20 | The stock spiked 11 percent on December 23. The company, in an exchange filing, said that a meeting of the Board of Directors would be held on December 30 for considering and approving among others the proposal to issue warrants to the promoters /promoter group on preferential basis.

PC Jeweller | CMP: Rs 25.80 | The stock price jumped more than 8 percent after the board of PC Jeweller at a meeting on December 23 approved an increase in the authorised share capital and issue of up to 7,03,30,000 equity shares of a face value of Rs 10 each to Balram Garg (promoter) on conversion of loan to the company.

Majesco | CMP: Rs 12.20 | The share price gained over 4 percent on December 23. Majesco has fixed December 25 as the record date for the payment of the interim dividend. The board of directors of Majesco, at its meeting on December 15, had approved an interim dividend of Rs 974 (19,480 percent) per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2020-21.

AstraZeneca Pharma | CMP: Rs 4,300 | The stock gained 3 percent after reports said that India was likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week, Reuters reported citing sources. Separately, the company said it received marketing authorisation for an asthma drug from the Drugs Controller General of India.

Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,252 | The share price was up over 2 percent after the company bagged a multi-year technology contract from Germany’s Daimler AG, with the deal size estimated at a billion dollars.