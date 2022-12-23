Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 23

There was no breaking the fall on Dalal Street as benchmark indices closed lower for the fourth consecutive session. At close, the Sensex was down 980.93 points, or 1.61%, at 59,845.29, and the Nifty was down 320.50 points, or 1.77%, at 17,806.80.

Ingersoll Rand | CMP: Rs 1,917 | The stock jumped 6 percent a day after the Board of Directors approved the setting up of a new plant in Gujarat to increase the manufacturing capacity and to introduce new products.

Suven Pharma | CMP: Rs 504 | The stock price gained over 4 percent after Advent International emerged as the frontrunner to buy the Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals firm, edging past Blackstone in a keenly contested race, reports said. The promoters own 60 percent of the company, which has a market value of about Rs 12,279 crore. Advent is negotiating to buy almost 51 percent of the company from the promoters and launch an open offer for an additional 26 percent.

BHEL | CMP: Rs 74.50 | The share price declined over 5 percent even as the firm entered into a long-term Technology Licence Agreement (TLA) with Sumitomo SHI FW, Finland (SFW) for design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, commissioning and sale of subcritical as well as supercritical Circulating Fluidised Bed Combustion (CFBC) boilers in India and in overseas territories except select countries.

3i Infotech | CMP: Rs 38.95 | The scrip shed over 3 percent despite the firm bagging a Rs 10.25-crore contract from Eureka Forbes to manage end-user services, data centre services and network and security services along with IT service management & automation tools.

Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 227.40 | The scrip ended in the red on December 23. The private sector lender said it received a binding bid from an asset reconstruction company (ARC) amounting to Rs 801 crore for the written-off portfolio with an outstanding of Rs 8,897 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam | CMP: Rs 63.15 | The share hit a 5 percent lower circuit on December 23 despite bagging a contract for the construction of Bhesan depot-cum-workshop for the Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-1 from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC). The total cost of project is Rs 198.93 crore.

Thyrocare Technologies | CMP: Rs 640 | The stock price added over 2 percent amid the fresh Covid-19 scare. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company sold 2.75 lakh shares in Thyrocare Technologies at an average price of Rs 659.69 a share.

Ajanta Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,235 | The scrip ended in the green on December 23. Promoter entities have offloaded Rs 637.2 crore shares or 4.28% stake of Ajanta Pharma via open market transactions, with Aayush Agrawal Trust selling 38.53 lakh shares and Ravi Agrawal Trust offloading 16.38 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,160.1 a share. Promoters informed exchanges on December 22 that they sold a total of 4.38% stake in the company and proposed to utilise these funds for financing their respective private businesses, including repayment of loans taken against the pledge of shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 10.86 lakh shares in the pharma company and Nippon India Mutual Fund purchased 7.15 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,160.1 a share.

Sula Vineyards | CMP: Rs 315.50 | The share price declined over 4 percent on December 23. Jupiter India Fund bought 6.32 lakh shares in Sula Vineyards at an average price of Rs 361 a share and Goldman Sachs Funds Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio acquired additional 6.95 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 351.48 a share. Goldman Sachs already held 12 lakh shares, or 1.43%, stake in the wine-maker.