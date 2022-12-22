Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 22

Sandip Das

Indian indices closed in the red on December 22, with the Sensex ending 241.02 points lower at 60,826, while the Nifty slipped 71.80 points to 18,127.30.D Link India | CMP: Rs 213.40 | The scrip declined over 6 percent after Ashish Kacholia sold 2.13 lakh shares of the company in open market transactions at an average price of Rs 242.56 a share. He held 3.34 percent stake, or 11.86 lakh shares, in the company at the end of the September quarter.Bharat Forge | CMP: Rs 858 | The scrip ended in the red on December 22. The company has commenced the supply of forgings utilising green steel, manufactured and supplied by Saarloha Advanced Materials, a part of the Kalyani Group. This is in line with the company's commitment to reduce the carbon footprint, the firm said.Speciality Restaurants | CMP: Rs 210.40 | The stock price was down over 4 percent on December 22. The company has received the board's approval for issue of 60 lakh warrants convertible into equity shares on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 212.05 per warrant. An amount equivalent to 25% of the warrant issue price (i.e. Rs 53.02 per warrant) will be payable at the time of subscription and allotment of each warrant and the balance 75% of the issue price (Rs 159.03 per warrant) will be payable on the exercise of warrants on or before April 30, 2023.JMC Projects | CMP: Rs 127.95 | The scrip shed over 3 percent on December 22. The National Company Law Tribunal has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of the company with Kalpataru Power Transmission.Max Financial Services | CMP: Rs 687.80 | The share price ended in the red after Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 58.85 lakh shares (1.7%) in the company through open market transactions at an average price of Rs 679.2 a share. The stake sale was worth Rs 400 crore.Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 231.20 | The stock dipped over 4 percent o December 22. Bandhan Bank announced receiving bids worth Rs 801 crore from an asset reconstruction company (ARC) for the written-off portfolio with an outstanding of Rs 8,897 crore.Talbros Auto | CMP: Rs 522.90 | The scrip ended lower by over 3 percent despite the firm bagging a multi-year order worth Rs 150 crore for rubber hoses through its joint venture, Talbros Marugo Rubber.Strides Pharma | CMP: Rs 364.80 | The share price ended in the red on December 22. Strides Pharma’s Singapore arm received deferred consideration of Rs 525 crore for Australian operations sale in 2019. The proceeds will be utilised for deleveraging the balance sheet, the company said in an exchange filing.Zydus Lifesciences | CMP: Rs 423.50 | The share price ended in the green on December 22. The company received a final nod and 180-days shared exclusivity from US FDA for Selexipag tablets for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, high blood pressure in the vessels that carry blood to the lungs) to delay disease progression and reduce the risk of hospitalisation. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation facility in Ahmedabad.JK Cement | CMP: Rs 3,024.20 | The stock ended in the green on December 22. JK Paints and Coatings, a wholly owned subsidiary of JK Cement, has entered into a share-purchase agreement with Acro Paints and its shareholders to acquire a 60 percent controlling stake in the company. JK Paints will invest Rs 153 crore in the first tranche.