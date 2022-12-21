Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 21

Benchmark indices ended the session on December 21 deep in the red. Sensex was down 635.05 points or 1.03% at 61067.24, and the Nifty shed 179.70 points or 0.98% at 18205.60.

Lupin | CMP: Rs 750.95 | The stock jumped over 3 percent after Lupin Diagnostics expanded its footprint in Central India with the launch of the Regional Reference Laboratory in Indore. Lupin Diagnostics currently operates 325+ LupiMitra (Lupin’s franchise collection centers) and 23 laboratories in India.

GAIL India | CMP: Rs 94.90 | The stock price shed 3 percent on December 21. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and GAIL (India) have signed a time charter contract for building a new LNG carrier and joint ownership of an existing LNG carrier. The new vessel will be the second MOL Group LNG carrier serving GAIL; the parties signed a contract for the first vessel in 2019.

Shyam Metalics | CMP: Rs 299.05 | The stock added over 2 percent after the firm acquired Mittal Corp to foray into the stainless steel or wire rod and bar mill business. "This inorganic growth will witness the establishment of manufacturing footprints in Madhya Pradesh and add capacities of 1.5 lakh tonne per annum stainless steel/wire rod and bar mill," said the company in an exchange filing.

Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 442 | The stock jumped 8 percent after the company launched the first triple fixed-dose combination of Teneligliptin with Pioglitazone and Metformin in India. Teneligliptin is a widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor). This offers patients with Type 2 diabetes the convenience of once-daily dosing to improve their glycemic control and achieve the targeted HbA1c within 24 weeks, the company said in a press release.

VIP Clothing | CMP: Rs 48.85 | The share tumbled 5 percent on December 21. The company has recently sold its Umbergaon factory and raised Rs 10.41 crore. "The capital gained by selling this asset will now be utilized in business at a different level from production, technology, innovation, and marketing," the company informed in an exchange filing.

City Union Bank | CMP: Rs 179.15 | The scrip was down over 5 percent after the bank said the RBI has found divergence in additional gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of the bank amounting to Rs 259 crore in the fiscal year 2022. The divergence to the tune of Rs 259 crore consists of 13 borrower accounts with an outstanding balance of more than Rs 1 crore for an amount of Rs 230 crore and 218 borrowers with an outstanding balance of less than Rs 1 crore for an amount of Rs 29 crore.

Vaishali Pharma | CMP: Rs 152.05 | The scrip ended in the red amid weak market sentiments. The company has signed an agreement to take over the domestic and international marketing operations of Jark Pharma’s portfolio of Ayurvedic products and herbal cosmetics. The product range involves tablets, capsules, powders, sachets, and oral liquids in ayurvedic products. Herbal cosmetics include shampoo, face pack, moisturising cream, body lotions, hair serums, etc. the company said in an exchange filing.

Dabur India | CMP: Rs 577.40 | The stock ended in the red after the company said Gyan Enterprises, and Chowdry Associates, part of Barman family, have sold approximately 1% shares in Dabur through a block deal completed on December 20. The objective of this transaction is to raise funds for financing some ventures in the private hands of the Burman family.

Mindspace Business Parks | CMP: Rs 342.32 | The stock price ended in the green after the company said it has completed the issuance of commercial papers of Rs 100 crore. CRISIL has rated these commercial papers as 'A1+'. The funds will be utilized towards the working capital requirements of Mindspace REIT's asset SPVs.