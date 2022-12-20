Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 20

Benchmark indices ended marginally lower on December 20 with the Nifty below 18,400. At close, the Sensex was down 103.90 points or 0.17 percent at 61,702.29, and the Nifty was down 35.20 points or 0.19 percent at 18,385.30.

Dabur India | CMP: Rs 578.95 | The stock ended in the red after 16.5 million shares, amounting to 0.9 percent equity, changed hands in five bunches. While the buyers and sellers were not known immediately, it was earlier reported that promoters of the company were looking to sell a marginal stake.

JSW Steel | CMP: Rs 747 | The stock ended in the red after Nomura retained its 'reduce' rating on the stock. The Japanese research firm has maintained its rating on the stock with a target of Rs 570 per share, a downside of 29 percent from the current market price.

Salasar Techno Engineering | CMP: Rs 56.95 | The share price surged over 9 percent after the company bagged two orders worth Rs 748.5 crore from Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam.

Axiscades Technologies | CMP: Rs 317.75 | The scrip hit 5 percent upper circuit after the firm said that it has again been selected by Airbus to provide engineering services for product design and development and plant engineering for all Airbus aircraft programmes.

Capacite Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 153.10 | The share ended in the green after the company bagged an order worth Rs 117 crore from DLF for the construction of DLF Avenue mall in Panaji. "The order inflow for the current financial year, along with our existing order book gives us the confidence to deliver good growth in coming quarters," the company stated in a press release.

IRCTC | CMP: Rs 675 | The stock ended in the green as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) bought an additional stake in the company. LIC has bought an additional 2.27 percent stake in IRCTC, between October 17 and December 16 this year, via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in IRCTC increased to 7.278 percent, from 5.005 percent earlier.

IRB Infra | CMP: Rs 317.25 | The share price ended in the green after the firm said that a meeting of the Board of Directors of IRB Infrastructure Developers is scheduled to be held on January 4, 2023, to consider a proposal for alteration in the share capital of the company by sub-division or split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each.

Just Dial | CMP: Rs 606 | The stock price shed over 2 percent after the firm said that its promoter Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is planning to sell a 2 percent stake in the company through open market transactions for achieving minimum public shareholding.

Sterling & Wilson | CMP: Rs 272.50 | The scrip was down over 3 percent after two promoters of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (formerly Sterling & Solar Limited), Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala and Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited, announced on December 19 that they will sell part of their stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS). The OFS will take place on a separate window of the stock exchanges on December 20 and 21. The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 270 per share.