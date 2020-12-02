Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 2

Among sectors, metal index added 2 percent and auto index gained 1 percent, while selling was seen in the banking names.

Benchmark indices recovered from the day's low point and ended nearly flat in the volatile session on December 2 supported by the metal and auto names. At close, the Sensex was down 37.40 points or 0.08% at 44,618.04, and the Nifty was up 4.80 points or 0.04% at 13,113.80.

Pfizer | CMP: Rs 5,225 | The stock added over 2 percent after the United Kingdom (UK) authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use. Media reports suggested that the UK has become the first country to authorise the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use. Britain on December 2 said that the COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out for use from next week.

Phoenix Mills | CMP: Rs 767.95 | The share jumped over 11 percent after CLSA maintained a buy rating on the stock. The global research firm has retained buy call on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 872 from Rs 790 per share. Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC has entered into an agreement with the company and its subsidiaries to set up a strategic retail-led mixed-use properties development platform in the country.

Vikas Multicorp | CMP: Rs 7.85 | The stock ended in the green after Albula Investment Fund acquired 72 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 7.60 per share.

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 437.50 | The share gained over 3 percent after the company reported cargo volume handled excluding Krishnapatnam Port registering a growth of 10 percent on a year-on-year basis. Overall, in November 2020, Adani Ports handled cargo volume of 24 MMT which includes 3 MMT handled at Krishnapatnam Port.

NCC | CMP: Rs 46.20 | The stock was up over 3 percent after the company bagged four orders worth Rs 3,905 crore in November. The company got an Rs 848 crore order from the water division and the remaining three from the building division. These orders were from Central and state government agencies and didn't include internal orders, the company said in an exchange filing.

Bharti Infratel | CMP: Rs 225.50 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent after a block deal of 7.6 crore shares. In the large trade, 7.6 crore shares (4.12% equity) of Bharti Infratel worth of Rs 1,647.7 crore changed hands on BSE & NSE at an average price of Rs 215 per share, reported CNBC-TV18. Promoters including Bharti Airtel and Nettle Infrastructure Investments were holding 33.57 percent and 19.94 percent stake in the company, as per the shareholding pattern as on September 2020.

Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 3,123 | The share price ended in the green after the company sold 591,091 units of motorcycles and scooters in November 2020. Hero MotoCorp reported a robust double-digit growth of 14.4 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year (November 2019), when the company had sold 516,775 units. It sold 541,437 motorcycles in November 2020 compared to 479,434 in November 2019. It sold 49,654 scooters last month compared to 37,341 in November 2019.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 183.30 | The stock added 2 percent after the company said its total vehicles sales (domestic and international) grew 21 percent in November to 49,650 units. The company had sold 41,124 units in the same month last year. Total domestic sales increased to 47,859 vehicles in the previous month, from 30,805 units sold in November 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement. Domestic passenger vehicles sales climbed 108 percent to 21,641 units as compared to 10,400 units in the year-ago month.

Coal India | CMP: Rs 130.80 | The share price gained over 3 percent after the company reported a 3.4 percent rise in production at 51.7 million tonnes (MT) in November as compared to 50 MT in the year-ago. Production during April-November 2020 increased to 334.5 MT from 330.4 MT. Offtake of coal by CIL in November increased to 51.3 MT as against 47.5 MT in November 2019.