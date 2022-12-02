Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 2

Sandip Das

Indian benchmark indices broke eight-day gaining momentum and ended lower with Nifty around 18,700. At close, the Sensex was down 415.69 points or 0.66% at 62,868.50, and the Nifty was down 116.40 points or 0.62% at 18,696.10.Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 240.10 | The stock added 2 percent after Plutus Wealth Management acquired shares of the private lender for Rs 212 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Plutus Wealth Management LLP purchased 90 lakh scrips of the company. The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 235.65 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 212.08 crore. Also, the global research and broking firm CLSA retained a "buy" call on the stock with a target of Rs 300 per share, an upside of 25 percent from the current market price.One 97 Communications | CMP: Rs 539.75 | The scrip jumped over 7 percent after the company sounded optimistic on its growth prospects and reasserted its guidance on turning profitable at an operating level next year. “Management stated that the journey to attain operating profitability (EBITDA before ESOP cost) via consistent margin improvement has exceeded its expectations in the past few quarters,” ICICI Securities, which attended the company’s analyst day meet, said in a note.NLC India | CMP: Rs 88.10 | The stock price rose over 5 percent after the company inked a pact with the GRIDCO (Grid Corporation of Odisha) for setting up of ground mounted/floating solar power projects, pumped hydro storage projects, green hydrogen projects and any other renewable projects. The MoU will enable both the parties towards National targets for renewable energy capacity and energy transition goal.Amara Raja Batteries | CMP: Rs 651.05 | The stock ended in the green on December 2. The firm signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Telangana for the state’s first lithium-ion battery-making gigafactory, the company said in a release. The proposed facility located in the Mahbubnagar district will have a lithium cell gigafactory with an ultimate capacity of up to 16 GWh and a battery pack assembly unit of up to 5 GWh.Orchid Pharma | CMP: Rs 400 | The stock added over 2 percent on December 2. The company said its board has approved qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to raise Rs 500 crore. With this QIP placement, the Dhanuka group, which took over the company in 2018, is also meeting its mandatory obligation to dilute 15 percent stake in Orchid Pharma by March 2023.Atul Auto | CMP: Rs 315.50 | The share price ended in the green as sales grow 68% YoY in November. The company sold 2,253 units in November 2022, a growth of 67.6% over 1,344 units sold in same month last year. The financial year-to-date growth was 62% at 15,914 units sold.Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 17.50 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the private sector lender said its planned stake sale to Carlyle Group and Advent International has received conditional approval from the Reserve Bank of India.Zomato | CMP: Rs 68.75 | The stock price added over 3 percent on December 2. Macritchie Investments Pte Limited, Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd and Camas Investments Pte. Limited have increased their holding in Zomato from 4.87 percent to 6.01 percent.Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar | CMP: Rs 13.50 | The share price hit 20 percent upper circuit after the firm paid entire overdues towards term loan installments (till September 2022), term loan interests (till November 2022) and Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCD) coupon (payable for FY 2022) to all the lenders. Accordingly, there are no overdues in its account and the account is fully regular with all the lenders as on date, company said.Talbros Automotive Components | CMP: Rs 491 | The stock price jumped over 6 percent after the company received new multi-year orders worth Rs 420 crore from both, domestic and overseas customers across its business divisions, product segments and JVs. These orders are to be executed over a period of next 5 years covering the company's product lines – gaskets, heat shields, forgings and chassis.