Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 19

Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 21.45 | The scrip ended in the green on December 19. Yes, Bank concluded the assignment of the Rs 48,000-crore stressed asset loan portfolio of the bank to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction company. The bank had earlier declared JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Private Limited (JC Flowers ARC) as the winner of the Swiss Challenge process for the sale of its identified portfolio of stressed assets.Sun Pharma | CMP: Rs 987.45 | The stock price ended in the red after the company received Warning Letter from USFDA for the Halol facility. The Warning Letter summarizes violations with respect to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations.GMM Pfaudler | CMP: Rs 1,632 | The scrip ended in the red after promoter Pfaudler Inc sold 67.85 lakh shares or a 15 percent stake in GMM Pfaudler via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,700.14 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 1,153.68 crore.Mahindra CIE Automotive | CMP: Rs 333.35 | The stock added 2 percent after the company bought additional 2.4 lakh shares in Sunbarn Renewables, for sourcing green energy on a captive basis for optimizing the power cost. With this, its stake in Sunbard increased to 26.12%. So far the company invested Rs 8.9 crore in Sunbarn at Rs 80 per share.Specialty Restaurant | CMP: Rs 227.50 | The stock price surged 15 percent on December 19. The meeting of the board of directors of Speciality Restaurants is scheduled to be held on December 21, 2022, to consider and evaluate proposals for raising funds by way of the issue of equity shares or any other eligible convertible securities, through permissible modes, subject to all such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the company.Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 84.30 | The share price gained over 2 percent after subsidiaries of Ashoka Buildcon - Ashoka Concessions Limited (ACL) and Viva Highways Limited (VHL) entered into a share purchase agreement with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF) and Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company Private Limited (JTCL) for the sale of 28,70,00,000 equity shares in JTCL, constituting 100 percent of the share capital of JTCL, from ACL and VHL to NIIF and settlement of certain assets for a consideration of Rs 691,00,00,000 subject to certain adjustments, as agreed under the SPA.UTI Asset Management Company | CMP: Rs 848 | The share price spiked 10 percent after reports said that Tata Group is in final talks to buy a majority stake in UTI Asset Management Company from four state-owned financial entities. Punjab National Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda together own a 45.16 percent stake in UTI AMC. A final agreement is being sought on the deal valuation. Internal approvals have been secured and Tata has received an in-principle nod from the other big investor in the AMC, global investment management firm T Rowe Price Group, which holds around 23 percent.Tilaknagar Industries | CMP: Rs 100.15 | The scrip ended in the green on December 19. Tilaknagar Industries has received board approval for the allotment of 1.05 crore shares at a price of Rs 95 per share, to foreign portfolio investor Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP, on a preferential basis. Think India will invest nearly Rs 100 crore.Precision Wires India | CMP: Rs 118.10 | The share price added over 8 percent on December 19. The company clarified that the announcement in relation to the allotment of bonus shares was given inadvertently. The board meeting for allotment of shares will be held after December 22, 2022 (Record Date), and subsequently, the announcement will be given to Stock exchanges, the firm said.Marathon Nextgen | CMP: Rs 278.90 | The stock jumped 14 percent after the Mumbai-based realtor said that depository firm CDSL (India) Ltd bought office space in one of its projects. CDSL acquired more than 46,000 square feet (sq ft) of carpet area on the 34th and 35th floors of the Marathon Futurex tower in Mumbai's Lower Parel for Rs 163.16 crore, the company said in a release.