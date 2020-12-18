Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 18

The benchmark indices recovered from the day's low and ended marginally higher on December 18. The Sensex was up 70.35 points, or 0.15 percent, at 46,960.69 and the Nifty gained 19.8 points to close at 13,760.55.

HG Infra | CMP: Rs 235.45 | The stock Shares rose after the company received the letter for the appointed date from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of an eight-lane carriageway starting near the junction with MDR-1 to end interchange on NH-552 near village Mui section of Delhi-Vadodara Access Controlled Greenfield Alignment of EPC mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Rajasthan.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | CMP: Rs 225.25 | The share ended lower after the company's board approved the acquisition of film production and distribution business as a going concern, on a slump sale basis from Zee Studios Limited (formerly known as Essel Vision Productions Limited), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, for a cash consideration of Rs 275 crore, the company said in a release.

Surya Roshni | CMP: Rs 345.30 | The stock added 3 percent after the company bagged a Rs 72.62- crore order from Indian Oil Corporation. The company will supply API 5L Grade 3LPE coated and bare pipes to IOC for a gas pipeline project. The order has to be executed in eight months.

Navin Fluorine International | CMP: Rs 2,621.20 | The share price was up more than 2 percent after broking house Anand Rathi upgraded its rating to a 'buy' with a higher target of Rs 3,000 per share. To strengthen its specialty chemicals division, Navin Fluorine announced a Rs 1.95 billion capex in agro and pharma, expected to be funded through internal accruals and debt, AnandRathi said.

Titan Company | CMP: Rs 1,519.35 | The share price of Titan Company hit a record high of Rs 1,525. The stock has been on a roll and has been hitting new highs for several sessions. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services sees more upside and has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,650.

TCS | CMP: Rs 2,861 | Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,898 after the company's Rs 16,000-crore share buyback offer opened for investors on December 18. TCS has decided to buy back up to 5,33,33,333 equity shares and the floor price for this offer has been fixed at Rs 3,000 per share. The offer, as per the schedule, closes on January 1, 2021. This is the third share buyback offer from the company after August 2018 and May 2017.

Dr Lal Path Labs | CMP: Rs 2,181.70 | Shares of Dr Lal Path Labs rose 1 percent after the National Stock Exchange on December 17 decided to include the stock with HDFC AMC and Aarti Industries in its futures and options segment from January 1, 2021.

Strides Pharma Science | CMP: Rs 778.55 | The stock added a percent after the company's step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, received approval for Oxybutynin Chloride Tablets USP, 5 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration. The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Ditropan Tablets, 5 mg, of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

RITES | CMP: Rs 270.75 | The share shed 2 percent despite the company winning an order for project management consultancy work. The company fees for the work will be Rs 62 crore.