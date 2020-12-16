Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 16

Benchmark indices closed in positive territory for the fourth consecutive day witnessing record closing high on December 16. The BSE Sensex added 403.29 points to close at 46,666.46, while Nifty rose 114.80 points to end at 13,682.70. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:

Mahindra and Mahindra | CMP: Rs 731.95 | Mahindra and Mahindra share price rose 2 percent after as company will increase the price of its range of passenger and commercial vehicles Effective January 1, 2021. An increase in commodity prices and other input costs necessitated the hike. Research house Nomura has maintained a "buy" with a target at Rs 923 per share.

HG Infra Engineering Company | CMP: Rs 234 | Share price rose 5 percent after the company was declared as L-1 bidder by Ircon International Limited. The order includes civil works such as earthwork for railway formation, blanketing work, minor and major bridges, ROB, RUBs, FOBs, track-linking, station building and other service buildings, staff quarters.

Ratnamani Metals | CMP: Rs 1,570.05 | Share price ended lower despite company received a domestic order of Rs 105 crore for coated carbon steel pipes from the Oil and Gas Sector, the company said. The order is to be executed between May 2021 and September 2021.

Punjab National Bank | CMP: Rs 37.95 | PNB shares plunged 6 percent a day after the lender's qualified institutions placement (QIP) opened. PNB's QIP opened on December 15 with the floor price set at Rs 37.35 per share. The bank aims to raise Rs 7,000 crore through the offer. The country's second-largest state-owned lender expects credit growth to pick up in the second half but it will be less than 5 percent for the entire fiscal. The bank has taken approval from the board for raising Rs 14,000 crore by way of Tier II, Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds and QIP.

Vedanta | CMP: Rs 148 | Shares jumped 1.5 percent after media reports suggested the company was planning to raise funds to acquire state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). A report published in Mint, quoting sources, said Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta group is planning to raise as much as $8 billion through a mix of debt and equity to secure funds for the acquisition of BPCL.

Larsen and Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,268.25 | Larsen and Toubro share price gained more than 1 percent after brokerages maintained their "buy" rating on the stock. The research house Nomura has kept a buy rating and raised the target to Rs 1,510 per share. Jefferies, too, has stuck to its "buy" call on the stock, with the target at Rs 1,270 per share.

Cipla | CMP: Rs 790.35 | Share price gained after the company announced its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation for commercialisation of the rapid antigen test kits for COVID-19 in India. The company will commence supply from this week. This is Cipla’s second launch in the diagnostics space after Elifast: SARS CoV-2 IgG ELISA Test Kit.

Lupin | CMP: Rs 960.35 | Lupin rose after the company said its dispute with the sellers in the Gavis/Novel transaction has been resolved amicably to the satisfaction of all parties.

NIIT | CMP: Rs 175.70 | NIIT share price fell despite it has extended its partnership for a further three years with Unilever, the leading global fast-moving consumer goods company.