Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 16

India's equity benchmarks managed to end higher after a volatile session on December 16, led by gains in IT stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 113.11 points, or 0.20%, at 57,901.14, and the Nifty was up 27 points, or 0.16%, at 17,248.40. Except IT and oil & gas, all sectoral indices ended in the red. BSE midcap and smallcap indices each ended 0.5 percent lower.

BEML | CMP Rs 1,857.70 | The company share price fell 2 percent on December 16. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rites to explore and jointly bid for opportunities in the fields of metro systems and export of rolling stock.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals | CMP: Rs 2,198.20 | The company share price slipped more than 8 percent after a fire at the company's Halol plant. Two persons were killed and several injured in the fire.

Ashoka Buildcon | CMP Rs 95 | The share price ended in the red even though the company has been awarded the construction of a rockfill embankment and subgrade work for Navi Mumbai International Airport at the cost of Rs 262.17 crore excluding GST.

Tata Power Company | CMP Rs 221.95 | The share price ended 2 percent higher after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary TP Saurya Limited (TPSL) received the 'Letter of Award’ (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for setting up of 300 MW hybrid power capacity.

Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 464 | The share price ended in the red even after Zydus Cadila's anti-malarial drug, currently in development together with Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), received orphan drug designation from the USFDA, making it eligible for certain incentives.

MEP Infrastructure Developers | CMP Rs 20 | The company's share price rose 2 percent after its special purpose vehicle signed a concession agreement with the Maharashtra government for a project worth Rs 183.42 crore.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 772 | The share price fell over 2 percent on December 16 following reports that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued a Form 483 to the company’s Karkahadi plant in Gujarat.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,404.45 | The company share price gained after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on December 15 gave the green light to Reliance New Energy Solar, a Reliance Industries subsidiary, to acquire 40 percent of the total voting equity share capital in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,771.40 | The share price rose 2 percent on December 16 after company announced an extension of its digital innovation partnership with the Australian Open (AO) until the end of 2026.