Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 16

Bajaj Finance, Infosys, BPCL, Titan Company and Reliance Industries were among the top Nifty gainers. Losers included Hindalco Industries, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank and Hero MotoCorp.

Rakesh Patil
December 16, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST
Sensex
India's equity benchmarks managed to end higher after a volatile session on December 16, led by gains in IT stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 113.11 points, or 0.20%, at 57,901.14, and the Nifty was up 27 points, or 0.16%, at 17,248.40. Except IT and oil & gas, all sectoral indices ended in the red. BSE midcap and smallcap indices each ended 0.5 percent lower.
BEML | CMP Rs 1,857.70 | The company share price fell 2 percent on December 16. The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rites to explore and jointly bid for opportunities in the fields of Metro systems and export of rolling stock.
BEML | CMP Rs 1,857.70 | The company share price fell 2 percent on December 16. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rites to explore and jointly bid for opportunities in the fields of metro systems and export of rolling stock.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals | CMP: Rs 2,198.20 | The company share price slipped over 8 percent after a report of fire at company's Halol plant.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals | CMP: Rs 2,198.20 | The company share price slipped more than 8 percent after a fire at the company's Halol plant. Two persons were killed and several injured in the fire.  
Gujarat Fluorochemicals | CMP: Rs 2,198.20 | The company share price slipped over 8 percent after a report of fire at company's Halol plant.
Ashoka Buildcon | CMP Rs 95 | The share price ended in the red even though the company has been awarded the construction of a rockfill embankment and subgrade work for Navi Mumbai International Airport at the cost of Rs 262.17 crore excluding GST.
Tata Power Company | CMP Rs 221.95 | The share price ended with over 2 percent gain after its wholly owned subsidiary TP Saurya Limited (TPSL), received the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for setting up of 300 MW hybrid power capacity.
Tata Power Company | CMP Rs 221.95 | The share price ended 2 percent higher after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary TP Saurya Limited (TPSL) received the 'Letter of Award’ (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for setting up of 300 MW hybrid power capacity.
Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 464 | The company share price ended in the red despite Zydus Cadila, currently in development together with Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), a leading product development partnership (PDP) in antimalarial drug research, has received Orphan Drug Designation from the USFDA.
Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 464 | The share price ended in the red even after Zydus Cadila's anti-malarial drug, currently in development together with Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), received orphan drug designation from the USFDA, making it eligible for certain incentives.
MEP Infrastructure Developers | CMP Rs 20 | The company share price rose 2 percent after its special purpose vehicle signs concession agreement with Maharashtra government for a project worth Rs 183.42 crore.
MEP Infrastructure Developers | CMP Rs 20 | The company's share price rose 2 percent after its special purpose vehicle signed a concession agreement with the Maharashtra government for a project worth Rs 183.42 crore.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 772 | The share price fell over 2 percent on December 16 following reports that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued a Form 483 to the company's Karkahadi plant in Gujarat.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 772 | The share price fell over 2 percent on December 16 following reports that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued a Form 483 to the company’s Karkahadi plant in Gujarat.
Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,404.45 | The company share price gained after Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday gave the green light to Reliance New Energy Solar, a Reliance Industries subsidiary, to acquire 40 percent of the total voting equity share capital in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,404.45 | The company share price gained after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on December 15 gave the green light to Reliance New Energy Solar, a Reliance Industries subsidiary, to acquire 40 percent of the total voting equity share capital in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,771.40 | The share price rose 2 percent on December 16 after company announced an extension of its digital innovation partnership with the Australian Open (AO) until the end of 2026.
Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,771.40 | The share price rose 2 percent on December 16 after company announced an extension of its digital innovation partnership with the Australian Open (AO) until the end of 2026.
Wipro | CMP: Rs 643.45 | The share price ended higher on December 16 after the company signed an agreement to acquire LeanSwift Solutions, a Florida, US-headquartered system integrator of Infor Products whose service capabilities include ERP, e-commerce, digital transformation, supply chain, warehouse management systems, business intelligence and integrations.
Wipro | CMP: Rs 643.45 | The share price ended higher on December 16 after the company signed an agreement to acquire LeanSwift Solutions, a Florida, US-headquartered system integrator of Infor Products whose service capabilities include ERP, e-commerce, digital transformation, supply chain, warehouse management systems, business intelligence and integrations.
first published: Dec 16, 2021 05:20 pm

